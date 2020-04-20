Florida Will Be Breezy And Hot Monday

Monday features some early clouds followed by lots of sun and a brisk breeze. Some afternoon showers will pop up along the Gulf coast. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area (and could break some records), while the Gulf coast will see highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, passing showers, and a few afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Look for good sun, some clouds on a brisk breeze, and afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area on Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.