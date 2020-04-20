Home Weather Florida Will Be Breezy And Hot Monday

Florida Will Be Breezy And Hot Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features some early clouds followed by lots of sun and a brisk breeze.  Some afternoon showers will pop up along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area (and could break some records), while the Gulf coast will see highs in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, passing showers, and a few afternoon storms in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Look for good sun, some clouds on a brisk breeze, and afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area on Thursday.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR