Florida Remains Breezy And Sunny Sunday

Sunday starts with morning lows in the mid-50s to low 60s again. The day features lots of sun with maybe a few clouds on a strong and gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will be breezy again, with good sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Look for afternoon showers in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches until the evening. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be sunny with a building northwesterly breeze as another front moves in. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday morning lows will range from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will feature lots of sun and an ocean breeze along the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.