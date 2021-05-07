Florida Ranked As The #1 State For Older Adults

A new study shows Florida is the No. 1 Best state for older adults in 2021.
There are many factors to consider when deciding where to spend your golden years. While it is different for everyone, most people share a desire for their money to go far, good weather, excellent healthcare, and a social life.
SeniorLiving.org today released a study on Best States for Older Adults in 2021 after analyzing 15 categories across taxes and finances, health and medicine, and lifestyle and culture using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Here are several reasons Florida is the No. 1 best state for older adults:
- No. 5 lowest relative tax burden among states at 6.8% and no SSI tax.
- No. 1 warmest temperature averaging 73 degrees.
- No. 5 highest population of people 50 and older.
The five best states for older adults include Florida, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Delaware, and Massachusetts.
The five worst states for older adults include: Montana, Connecticut, Indiana, Washington, and West Virginia.
The complete rankings and methodology:
In our annual rankings of states for older adults, we’ve considered fifteen factors that our readers consider crucial to living a long and happy life. These include cost and access to health care, cost of living and tax burden, and lifestyle considerations. While everyone’s criteria for where to live is a little different, we’ve provided all of the data below for your to make your own decisions.
For older adults (or younger ones who want to be prepared), deciding where to spend your golden years is no simple task. For those considering an interstate move and those who hope to age in place, it’s helpful to understand the benefits and drawbacks each state offers.
To analyze the states based on which are best for older adults, we studied all 50, comparing them across 15 statistical categories covering things like taxes, income, cost of living, weather, and much more. Jump to the bottom of the page to see our full methodology and sourcing.
Read on for the full study or to check out which states are best in the categories you care most about. But check out some key findings below:
- Florida is the top overall state, ranking in the top quarter in each of the three major statistical categories we considered. Montana was the lowest-scoring state.
- Every major region of the country is represented in the top 10 overall states, but more Southern states made the top of the list than any other region.
- Mississippi and Delaware, third and fourth overall, had two top 10 category finishes, the most of any states.
|State
|Relative tax burden
|Rank
|SSI tax?
|Monthly ownership costs
|Rank
|Annual electricity cost
|Rank
|Median income 65+ householder
|Rank
|Average annual retirement income 60+
|Rank
|T&F Rank
|Average monthly Marketplace premium after tax credit
|Rank
|% of 65+ with Medicare coverage
|Rank
|Active physicians per 100,000 people
|Rank
|Nursing and in-home health workers employed per 1,000 ppl 65+
|Rank
|Life expectancy from birth
|Rank
|H&M Rank
|Pop % 50+
|Rank
|Median age
|Rank
|Average annual temperature
|Rank
|Average cooling degree days
|Rank
|Culture Rank
|Overall Rank
|Median
|8.5%
|—
|—
|$969
|—
|$1,378
|—
|$47,985
|—
|$26,194
|—
|—
|$ 174
|—
|96.5%
|—
|263
|—
|134
|—
|78.9
|—
|—
|36.2%
|—
|38.8
|—
|52
|—
|916
|—
|—
|—
|Alabama
|7.4%
|9
|No
|$ 767
|4
|$ 1,805
|48
|$ 41,644
|45
|$ 24,954
|34
|22
|$ 123
|9
|97.1%
|15
|217
|43
|111
|41
|75.4
|48
|28
|36.9%
|18
|39.4
|19
|65
|6
|1938
|22
|6
|17
|Alaska
|5.2%
|1
|No
|$ 1,230
|40
|$ 1,527
|39
|$ 59,826
|4
|$ 35,634
|3
|1
|$ 174
|26
|94.9%
|43
|277
|21
|171
|7
|78.1
|33
|20
|31.5%
|48
|35
|49
|32
|50
|46
|50
|50
|45
|Arizona
|8.3%
|20
|No
|$ 939
|20
|$ 1,513
|38
|$ 50,260
|18
|$ 28,469
|19
|16
|$ 195
|34
|96.5%
|25
|242
|32
|108
|43
|79.5
|16
|48
|35.9%
|30
|38.3
|33
|60
|11
|3100
|34
|23
|40
|Arkansas
|9.0%
|32
|No
|$ 721
|2
|$ 1,314
|22
|$ 37,863
|49
|$ 22,559
|47
|23
|$ 173
|25
|97.2%
|13
|208
|47
|124
|34
|75.8
|44
|44
|36.1%
|27
|38.8
|26
|61
|10
|1849
|28
|17
|39
|California
|9.3%
|38
|No
|$ 1,522
|48
|$ 1,223
|15
|$ 58,371
|5
|$ 36,499
|2
|6
|$ 168
|23
|94.3%
|48
|280
|19
|176
|5
|80.9
|2
|15
|33.1%
|45
|37
|43
|58
|14
|1027
|37
|39
|8
|Colorado
|8.4%
|25
|Sometimes
|$ 1,170
|39
|$ 997
|3
|$ 56,527
|9
|$ 31,547
|8
|17
|$ 240
|45
|95.8%
|34
|286
|16
|136
|23
|80.2
|7
|40
|32.9%
|47
|37.1
|42
|45
|37
|378
|4
|30
|33
|Connecticut
|10.0%
|45
|Sometimes
|$ 1,500
|46
|$ 1,809
|49
|$ 58,288
|6
|$ 31,093
|9
|48
|$ 264
|47
|94.7%
|45
|352
|6
|148
|15
|80.8
|3
|26
|39.2%
|8
|41.2
|7
|50
|30
|657
|10
|11
|49
|Delaware
|5.5%
|2
|No
|$ 1,010
|30
|$ 1,430
|28
|$ 58,054
|8
|$ 29,180
|17
|2
|$ 202
|36
|97.7%
|5
|285
|17
|130
|30
|78.6
|27
|35
|39.7%
|6
|41.4
|6
|58
|15
|1218
|26
|7
|4
|Florida
|6.8%
|5
|No
|$ 1,021
|32
|$ 1,556
|41
|$ 48,866
|24
|$ 29,578
|14
|10
|$ 100
|5
|95.7%
|35
|265
|23
|93
|49
|79.6
|13
|14
|40.8%
|5
|42.4
|5
|73
|1
|3689
|9
|2
|1
|Georgia
|8.0%
|15
|No
|$ 941
|21
|$ 1,582
|42
|$ 47,276
|29
|$ 27,832
|21
|21
|$ 127
|12
|95.9%
|33
|229
|39
|103
|47
|77.4
|39
|30
|33.1%
|46
|37.2
|40
|66
|4
|1747
|38
|22
|25
|Hawaii
|11.5%
|49
|No
|$ 1,507
|47
|$ 2,019
|50
|$ 71,099
|1
|$ 33,391
|5
|37
|$ 214
|39
|95.2%
|40
|314
|10
|92
|50
|81.3
|1
|43
|37.6%
|14
|39.6
|17
|70
|2
|4465
|3
|1
|19
|Idaho
|7.9%
|13
|No
|$ 843
|12
|$ 1,126
|5
|$ 47,372
|27
|$ 25,009
|33
|4
|$ 143
|15
|97.6%
|7
|193
|49
|135
|25
|79.1
|22
|32
|34.1%
|43
|36.9
|45
|43
|41
|553
|41
|47
|31
|Illinois
|9.6%
|42
|No
|$ 1,165
|38
|$ 1,108
|4
|$ 49,190
|22
|$ 30,157
|13
|15
|$ 207
|38
|95.1%
|42
|284
|18
|140
|22
|79.1
|22
|33
|35.5%
|33
|38.6
|27
|52
|26
|906
|17
|29
|23
|Indiana
|8.0%
|16
|No
|$ 781
|6
|$ 1,449
|33
|$ 43,592
|39
|$ 20,487
|49
|29
|$ 259
|46
|97.0%
|17
|231
|37
|134
|26
|77.2
|41
|49
|35.3%
|35
|38
|36
|52
|24
|926
|14
|27
|48
|Iowa
|9.5%
|41
|No
|$ 885
|16
|$ 1,296
|19
|$ 45,150
|35
|$ 22,258
|48
|36
|$ 126
|11
|97.5%
|8
|218
|42
|143
|18
|79.5
|16
|21
|36.6%
|24
|38.5
|29
|47
|35
|837
|31
|42
|30
|Kansas
|8.8%
|31
|Sometimes
|$ 950
|23
|$ 1,359
|23
|$ 47,329
|28
|$ 23,608
|42
|45
|$ 149
|17
|96.6%
|21
|228
|40
|167
|10
|78.5
|28
|22
|34.9%
|38
|37.2
|40
|54
|23
|1568
|16
|31
|44
|Kentucky
|8.8%
|30
|No
|$ 776
|5
|$ 1,441
|30
|$ 40,349
|46
|$ 25,519
|30
|24
|$ 196
|35
|97.8%
|4
|231
|36
|121
|37
|75.8
|44
|46
|36.6%
|23
|39.2
|20
|58
|15
|1225
|24
|18
|42
|Louisiana
|9.2%
|37
|No
|$ 811
|8
|$ 1,448
|32
|$ 38,662
|48
|$ 25,917
|27
|33
|$ 182
|31
|96.0%
|32
|260
|27
|141
|21
|75.6
|47
|34
|34.7%
|39
|37.7
|38
|68
|3
|2728
|47
|24
|37
|Maine
|10.6%
|47
|No
|$ 949
|22
|$ 1,206
|14
|$ 43,117
|43
|$ 26,133
|26
|34
|$ 155
|19
|96.8%
|19
|330
|7
|147
|16
|79
|25
|12
|43.8%
|1
|45.1
|1
|41
|45
|259
|46
|25
|15
|Maryland
|9.3%
|39
|No
|$ 1,314
|43
|$ 1,535
|40
|$ 63,552
|2
|$ 36,954
|1
|7
|$ 191
|32
|93.5%
|50
|386
|2
|122
|36
|79.2
|20
|23
|36.3%
|25
|39
|23
|57
|18
|1176
|15
|15
|6
|Massachusetts
|8.8%
|29
|No
|$ 1,552
|49
|$ 1,511
|37
|$ 55,593
|12
|$ 31,712
|7
|32
|$ 204
|37
|94.4%
|46
|450
|1
|202
|4
|80.4
|6
|2
|37.4%
|16
|39.7
|15
|49
|31
|561
|35
|37
|5
|Michigan
|8.3%
|21
|No
|$ 886
|17
|$ 1,203
|12
|$ 46,380
|31
|$ 23,983
|40
|14
|$ 171
|24
|97.4%
|11
|287
|15
|126
|32
|78
|35
|27
|38.1%
|11
|39.8
|14
|44
|39
|599
|27
|38
|22
|Minnesota
|10.2%
|46
|Yes
|$ 1,074
|33
|$ 1,188
|11
|$ 50,886
|15
|$ 26,667
|23
|50
|$ 279
|49
|96.6%
|20
|303
|13
|231
|1
|80.8
|3
|10
|35.9%
|31
|38.4
|31
|39
|48
|497
|1
|3
|35
|Mississippi
|9.1%
|33
|No
|$ 751
|3
|$ 1,630
|46
|$ 36,809
|50
|$ 25,566
|29
|39
|$ 76
|1
|97.8%
|3
|191
|50
|129
|31
|74.7
|50
|4
|35.2%
|36
|38.3
|33
|65
|7
|2194
|21
|8
|3
|Missouri
|7.9%
|12
|Sometimes
|$ 859
|14
|$ 1,414
|27
|$ 43,329
|41
|$ 24,006
|38
|43
|$ 158
|20
|97.2%
|14
|273
|22
|170
|8
|77.4
|39
|17
|36.9%
|19
|38.9
|25
|55
|19
|1315
|11
|16
|27
|Montana
|7.2%
|8
|Yes
|$ 958
|24
|$ 1,145
|7
|$ 45,579
|33
|$ 24,560
|36
|47
|$ 174
|26
|97.7%
|6
|247
|30
|114
|40
|78.9
|26
|41
|39.1%
|9
|40.5
|9
|40
|47
|236
|48
|46
|50
|Nebraska
|9.1%
|35
|Sometimes
|$ 981
|27
|$ 1,297
|20
|$ 47,804
|26
|$ 23,931
|41
|44
|$ 80
|3
|96.6%
|23
|239
|34
|166
|11
|79.4
|19
|1
|34.3%
|41
|36.8
|46
|48
|33
|1025
|39
|45
|14
|Nevada
|8.4%
|24
|No
|$ 1,006
|29
|$ 1,282
|18
|$ 50,448
|17
|$ 33,206
|6
|5
|$ 152
|18
|95.3%
|39
|214
|45
|94
|48
|78.1
|33
|47
|34.9%
|37
|38.4
|31
|50
|28
|2204
|19
|36
|34
|New Hampshire
|6.9%
|6
|No
|$ 1,391
|44
|$ 1,441
|29
|$ 53,807
|13
|$ 24,784
|35
|26
|$ 237
|44
|96.4%
|29
|315
|9
|125
|33
|79.9
|10
|39
|41.5%
|3
|43
|2
|43
|40
|329
|7
|10
|28
|New Jersey
|9.9%
|44
|No
|$ 1,728
|50
|$ 1,261
|17
|$ 59,947
|3
|$ 30,979
|10
|28
|$ 235
|43
|94.4%
|47
|307
|11
|133
|27
|80.2
|7
|37
|37.3%
|17
|40.2
|10
|54
|21
|929
|13
|14
|29
|New Mexico
|8.7%
|27
|Yes
|$ 810
|7
|$ 960
|2
|$ 43,126
|42
|$ 30,589
|11
|41
|$ 174
|26
|96.3%
|30
|245
|31
|145
|17
|77.8
|37
|29
|36.6%
|22
|38.6
|27
|54
|20
|1082
|30
|26
|43
|New York
|12.3%
|50
|No
|$ 1,469
|45
|$ 1,243
|16
|$ 49,898
|20
|$ 30,367
|12
|42
|$ 224
|41
|94.8%
|44
|375
|3
|220
|2
|80.5
|5
|5
|36.9%
|20
|39.2
|20
|45
|38
|669
|8
|32
|13
|North Carolina
|8.2%
|18
|No
|$ 858
|13
|$ 1,479
|36
|$ 43,986
|38
|$ 24,330
|37
|27
|$ 114
|6
|97.0%
|16
|255
|28
|130
|29
|77.9
|36
|13
|36.0%
|29
|39.1
|22
|61
|9
|1489
|24
|13
|9
|North Dakota
|8.1%
|17
|No
|$ 960
|25
|$ 1,371
|25
|$ 46,816
|30
|$ 23,460
|44
|30
|$ 165
|22
|96.5%
|26
|238
|35
|204
|3
|79.8
|12
|11
|33.3%
|44
|35.5
|47
|38
|49
|481
|2
|12
|7
|Ohio
|9.3%
|39
|No
|$ 864
|15
|$ 1,298
|21
|$ 44,260
|37
|$ 26,254
|25
|20
|$ 234
|42
|96.6%
|22
|293
|14
|143
|19
|77.5
|38
|36
|37.5%
|15
|39.6
|17
|52
|24
|802
|40
|33
|36
|Oklahoma
|6.9%
|7
|No
|$ 817
|10
|$ 1,367
|24
|$ 43,501
|40
|$ 22,929
|46
|11
|$ 77
|2
|96.2%
|31
|207
|48
|109
|42
|75.7
|46
|6
|34.1%
|42
|37
|43
|60
|12
|2085
|29
|28
|2
|Oregon
|8.3%
|23
|No
|$ 1,154
|37
|$ 1,204
|13
|$ 50,449
|16
|$ 28,725
|18
|13
|$ 222
|40
|96.5%
|27
|303
|12
|108
|45
|79.5
|16
|42
|36.8%
|21
|39.7
|15
|47
|34
|275
|36
|41
|41
|Pennsylvania
|8.5%
|26
|No
|$ 1,006
|28
|$ 1,386
|26
|$ 45,476
|34
|$ 24,000
|39
|38
|$ 193
|33
|96.6%
|24
|321
|8
|174
|6
|78.5
|28
|16
|39.3%
|7
|40.8
|8
|50
|28
|738
|5
|5
|12
|Rhode Island
|9.8%
|43
|Sometimes
|$ 1,287
|42
|$ 1,459
|34
|$ 49,749
|21
|$ 27,817
|22
|49
|$ 174
|26
|95.4%
|38
|370
|4
|161
|13
|79.6
|13
|8
|38.7%
|10
|40.1
|11
|51
|27
|609
|23
|21
|38
|South Carolina
|7.5%
|10
|No
|$ 811
|9
|$ 1,737
|47
|$ 45,115
|36
|$ 25,777
|28
|18
|$ 116
|7
|97.3%
|12
|230
|38
|106
|46
|76.8
|42
|24
|37.8%
|13
|39.9
|12
|65
|8
|1963
|18
|4
|10
|South Dakota
|7.9%
|11
|No
|$ 931
|19
|$ 1,447
|31
|$ 47,985
|25
|$ 25,295
|31
|19
|$ 137
|13
|96.5%
|28
|240
|33
|153
|14
|79.1
|22
|19
|36.1%
|28
|37.7
|38
|42
|42
|725
|6
|34
|16
|Tennessee
|6.2%
|3
|No
|$ 826
|11
|$ 1,588
|43
|$ 42,853
|44
|$ 23,163
|45
|12
|$ 141
|14
|97.0%
|18
|253
|29
|108
|44
|76.1
|43
|31
|36.2%
|26
|39
|23
|60
|13
|1406
|32
|20
|20
|Texas
|8.2%
|19
|No
|$ 1,101
|34
|$ 1,609
|44
|$ 48,919
|23
|$ 27,894
|20
|35
|$ 118
|8
|94.1%
|49
|225
|41
|166
|12
|78.5
|28
|9
|30.1%
|49
|35.1
|48
|66
|5
|2959
|44
|40
|18
|Utah
|8.8%
|28
|Yes
|$ 1,018
|31
|$ 908
|1
|$ 58,099
|7
|$ 29,339
|15
|40
|$ 82
|4
|95.2%
|41
|216
|44
|136
|24
|79.6
|13
|3
|25.5%
|50
|31.2
|50
|48
|32
|545
|42
|49
|26
|Vermont
|10.7%
|48
|Sometimes
|$ 1,137
|36
|$ 1,166
|10
|$ 51,569
|14
|$ 25,283
|32
|46
|$ 148
|16
|97.4%
|9
|367
|5
|142
|20
|79.9
|10
|7
|41.9%
|2
|42.8
|4
|42
|44
|263
|43
|35
|32
|Virginia
|7.9%
|13
|No
|$ 1,135
|35
|$ 1,626
|45
|$ 56,069
|10
|$ 34,809
|4
|9
|$ 175
|30
|95.6%
|36
|263
|26
|119
|38
|79.2
|20
|38
|35.5%
|34
|38.5
|29
|58
|15
|1141
|20
|19
|21
|Washington
|8.3%
|22
|No
|$ 1,278
|41
|$ 1,134
|6
|$ 55,889
|11
|$ 29,314
|16
|8
|$ 286
|50
|95.5%
|37
|279
|20
|132
|28
|80.2
|7
|45
|34.5%
|40
|37.9
|37
|47
|36
|219
|49
|48
|47
|West Virginia
|9.1%
|33
|No*
|$ 687
|1
|$ 1,463
|35
|$ 39,680
|47
|$ 20,005
|50
|31
|$ 265
|48
|98.0%
|2
|263
|25
|119
|39
|75.3
|49
|50
|41.2%
|4
|42.9
|3
|54
|22
|810
|33
|9
|46
|Wisconsin
|9.1%
|36
|No
|$ 979
|26
|$ 1,146
|8
|$ 45,861
|32
|$ 23,581
|43
|25
|$ 161
|21
|97.4%
|10
|265
|24
|167
|9
|78.4
|31
|18
|38.1%
|12
|39.9
|12
|42
|43
|533
|45
|44
|24
|Wyoming
|6.5%
|4
|No
|$ 918
|18
|$ 1,158
|9
|$ 50,260
|18
|$ 26,455
|24
|3
|$ 125
|10
|98.2%
|1
|208
|46
|124
|35
|78.4
|31
|25
|35.9%
|32
|38.1
|35
|40
|46
|318
|12
|43
|11
|* Starting in 2022
Conclusion
According to the most recent census data, less than two percent of people retire to a state other than the one they already live in. But for those who are considering a move, exploring data like the one in this analysis can help point you in the direction of a state that will help ensure your golden years are exactly that.
Methodology
We compared the states across dozens of categories, narrowing down the list of ranking factors to 15. For each category, we calculated a median value that was then compared to each state’s result in each category. The result was a point value representing each state’s relative performance in each category. A figure below 1 means a state had a worse-than-median result.
The lone exception to this method of comparison was the category covering how many hot weather days each state has. Because of the enormous variation in climate across the country, it was necessary to compare the states to others of similar geography. So in that category, each state’s points were based on how much warmer its weather is compared to states with similar numbers of hot days.
Here’s a look at the categories that made the cut, what each one measures, and how they played into each state’s score.
Tax & Finances
The data points in this category account for about 40 percent of each state’s total score, making it the most heavily weighted category that we considered.
- Relative tax burden: A percentage that combines property tax, individual income tax, and sales and excise taxes as a percentage of personal income. The most recent year for the combined rates is 2019.
- Tax on Social Security benefits: A measure of whether a state taxes Social Security income; states that don’t tax this type of income received one point, states that do tax this type of income received zero points, and those that tax some but not all people with this type of income received half a point. The most recent year for this information is 2020, but West Virginia received a point because lawmakers are phasing out a state income tax on benefits beginning in 2022.
- Monthly housing costs: A dollar amount that represents the average monthly ownership cost for mortgaged and non-mortgaged housing units. This is a U.S. Census Bureau figure that includes taxes, loans, insurance, and other housing costs. The most recent year for this data is 2019.
- Annual electricity cost: A dollar amount that represents the average annual cost for residential electric bills per state based on data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The most recent year for this data is 2019.
- Median income, 65-plus: The median annual household income in households led by those 65 and older, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. The most recent year for this data is 2019.
- Average annual retirement income: The mean amount of retirement income per household with retirement income, which is defined as distributions from pension, 401(k), and IRA plans. The data is published annually by the U.S. Census Bureau, and 2019 is the most recent year with available figures.
Health & Medicine
This category accounted for about 33 percent of the total score, making it the second-weightiest category.
- Average Marketplace premium: A dollar figure that represents what the average beneficiary pays after income tax credits for a Marketplace healthcare plan per month. For every state but Idaho, this data was reported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services; Idaho’s data was not reported, so an average from the surrounding states was imputed. The most recent year for this data is 2019.
- Percentage of 65-plus with Medicare coverage: A percentage of each state’s population of residents 65 and older who have Medicare coverage. This is a U.S. Census Bureau figure, most recently reported for 2019.
- Active physicians per 100,000 people: The number of doctors employed per 100,000 people living in each state. This figure is from an annual study published by the Association of American Medical Colleges, mostly recently in 2019.
- Nursing and in-home health workers per 1,000 older adults: The number of nursing care and in-home health care workers employed per 1,000 older adults in each state. This is a calculation of employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau; the most recent year for both elements was 2019.
- Life expectancy from birth: The estimated number of years a person is expected to live from their birth. This data is based on an analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2019.
Culture & Lifestyle
These data points accounted for a combined 26 percent of each state’s overall score.
- Population 50 and older: The percentage of people in each state who are over 50 years of age; this is data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and 2019 is the most recent year with available data.
- Median age: The median age of each state’s residents. This U.S. Census Bureau data was most recently published for 2019.
- Average annual temperature: The overall average temperature in each state for 2019, as published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
- Average cooling degree days: An average of the annual number of cooling degree days per state between 2011 and 2015, as reported by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. A cooling degree day is a measurement of the temperature difference between the high on a given day and 65 degrees; for example, if an area hits 95 degrees, that equates to 30 cooling degree days. For Alaska, the base temperature used in the calculation was 60, and data for both Alaska and Hawaii was an average of all available data, covering 1949 to 2012 due to limitations in decompiled data for those two states.
Source: SeniorLiving