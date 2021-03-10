Florida Is Sunny And Breezy Wednesday

Wednesday is off to a windy start with a few early east coast showers. Then the day features lots of sun, a few clouds, some east coast showers in the afternoon, and a strong and gusty ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will be mostly sunny and very breezy once again. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Friday will bring lots of sun and a brisk and gusty ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and a brisk breeze near the Atlantic coast. Don’t forget to set your clocks one hour forward Saturday night, because Daylight Saving Time begins in the early morning hours of Sunday. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be sunny — and one hour “short” as Daylight Saving Time begins. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-80s.