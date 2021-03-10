Home Weather Florida Is Sunny And Breezy Wednesday

Florida Is Sunny And Breezy Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday is off to a windy start with a few early east coast showers.  Then the day features lots of sun, a few clouds, some east coast showers in the afternoon, and a strong and gusty ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will be mostly sunny and very breezy once again.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Friday will bring lots of sun and a brisk and gusty ocean breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and a brisk breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Don’t forget to set your clocks one hour forward Saturday night, because Daylight Saving Time begins in the early morning hours of Sunday.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be sunny — and one hour “short” as Daylight Saving Time begins.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR