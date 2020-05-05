Florida Is Still Sunny And Nice Tuesday

Tuesday will still be sunny and nice, but look for clouds and humidity levels to increase just a bit. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring sunny skies but an increasing breeze from northwest to southeast from the afternoon into the evening as a weak front approaches. We could see a shower in spots late on Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will be sunny and less humid. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for lots of sun and a few clouds in spots on Friday. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid 80s, with a few locations reaching the upper 80s.