Florida Is Still Sunny And Nice Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday will still be sunny and nice, but look for clouds and humidity levels to increase just a bit.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring sunny skies but an increasing breeze from northwest to southeast from the afternoon into the evening as a weak front approaches.  We could see a shower in spots late on Wednesday.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will be sunny and less humid.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for lots of sun and a few clouds in spots on Friday.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid 80s, with a few locations reaching the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

