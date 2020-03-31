Florida Is Still Sunny And Hot On Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and just the chance of a stray shower during the day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Some showers, clouds, and breezy conditions are in the forecast for Wednesday as a front moves in from northwest to southeast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will be sunny, mostly dry, and pleasant. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Friday’s highs will be in the seasonable low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast is all about sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s elsewhere.