Home Weather Florida Is Still Sunny And Hot On Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and just the chance of a stray shower during the day.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Some showers, clouds, and breezy conditions are in the forecast for Wednesday as a front moves in from northwest to southeast.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will be sunny, mostly dry, and pleasant.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Friday’s highs will be in the seasonable low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast is all about sunny skies.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s elsewhere.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

