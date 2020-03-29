Florida Is Still Hot And Sunny Sunday

Sunday begins with some early fog in spots. Then the day features lots of sun and a few clouds at times (mostly in the east coast metro area). A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic coast, so don’t feel you’re missing anything now that the beaches are closed. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and well inland, while the east coast metro area will see highs mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds once again. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with a hot and brisk breeze in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will be unsettled as a front moves in. Look for sun, clouds, periods of showers, and a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

The front will be to our south on Thursday, and sunny skies will be in the forecast. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s, what we usually see in early April.