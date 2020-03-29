Home Weather Florida Is Still Hot And Sunny Sunday

Florida Is Still Hot And Sunny Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday begins with some early fog in spots.  Then the day features lots of sun and a few clouds at times (mostly in the east coast metro area).  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic coast, so don’t feel you’re missing anything now that the beaches are closed.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and well inland, while the east coast metro area will see highs mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds once again.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with a hot and brisk breeze in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will be unsettled as a front moves in.  Look for sun, clouds, periods of showers, and a gusty breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

The front will be to our south on Thursday, and sunny skies will be in the forecast.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s, what we usually see in early April.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

