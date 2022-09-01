Home Weather Florida Is Sticky With Sun And Storms Thursday; Keeping An Eye On...

Florida Is Sticky With Sun And Storms Thursday; Keeping An Eye On The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features mostly sunny skies with passing storms, primarily in the morning in the east coast metro area and in the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Friday will bring good sun, some clouds, and periods of showers and storms.  The risk of dangerous rip currents will increase at the Atlantic beaches on Friday into the holiday weekend.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun much of the day and passing showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon.  Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will see sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

The Labor Day forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms.  Highs on Monday will be stuck in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic hasn’t changed much, but the National Hurricane Center still gives it a high chance of becoming a depression in the next few days, when it reaches a region more favorable for development.  Computer models continue to show this wave tracking well east of the Bahamas.  Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of developing during the next five days.  And a low in the middle of the Atlantic has a high chance of developing as it moves to the east.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

