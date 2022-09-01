Florida Is Sticky With Sun And Storms Thursday; Keeping An Eye On The Tropics

Thursday features mostly sunny skies with passing storms, primarily in the morning in the east coast metro area and in the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Friday will bring good sun, some clouds, and periods of showers and storms. The risk of dangerous rip currents will increase at the Atlantic beaches on Friday into the holiday weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun much of the day and passing showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will see sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

The Labor Day forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Monday will be stuck in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic hasn’t changed much, but the National Hurricane Center still gives it a high chance of becoming a depression in the next few days, when it reaches a region more favorable for development. Computer models continue to show this wave tracking well east of the Bahamas. Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of developing during the next five days. And a low in the middle of the Atlantic has a high chance of developing as it moves to the east.