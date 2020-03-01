Home Weather Florida Is Slowly Warming Up

Florida Is Slowly Warming Up

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
After Sunday morning lows in the mid-40s to low 50s, South Florida will see a warming trend.  Look for lots of sun and a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast on Sunday, while the east coast metro area will see increasing clouds as the day goes on.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Monday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and breezy conditions.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will bring more of the same — plenty of sun and clouds at times on a brisk breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

The weather pattern — and the warming trend — will continue on Wednesday.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast includes a few showers ahead of a weak front.  We’ll also see good sun and some clouds.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

