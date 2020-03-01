Florida Is Slowly Warming Up

After Sunday morning lows in the mid-40s to low 50s, South Florida will see a warming trend. Look for lots of sun and a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast on Sunday, while the east coast metro area will see increasing clouds as the day goes on. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Monday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and breezy conditions. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will bring more of the same — plenty of sun and clouds at times on a brisk breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

The weather pattern — and the warming trend — will continue on Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast includes a few showers ahead of a weak front. We’ll also see good sun and some clouds. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.