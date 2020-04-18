Home Weather Florida Is Mostly Sunny And Definitely Hot

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features lots of hot and steamy sun along with a few clouds at times.  Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and the sticky low 90s elsewhere.

Monday will bring breezy conditions and a mix of hot sun and some clouds.  The Gulf coast will see periods of showers in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers during the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Look for lots of sun and a few clouds on Wednesday.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the interior, while the east coast metro area will see highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast includes sun, clouds, and some east coast showers.  Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

