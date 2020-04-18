Florida Is Mostly Sunny And Definitely Hot

Sunday features lots of hot and steamy sun along with a few clouds at times. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and the sticky low 90s elsewhere.

Monday will bring breezy conditions and a mix of hot sun and some clouds. The Gulf coast will see periods of showers in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers during the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Look for lots of sun and a few clouds on Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the interior, while the east coast metro area will see highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast includes sun, clouds, and some east coast showers. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.