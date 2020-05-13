Florida Is Mostly Dry Today And We’re Watching The Tropics

Wednesday features good sun and some clouds on a strong breeze. Look for a few showers to pass by late in the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be very breezy with afternoon showers and storms. Look for early sun and clouds along the Gulf coast, while the rest of South Florida will be mostly cloudy. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be a day of clouds, showers, storms at times, and a gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday’s forecast includes good sun, clouds at times, and a few afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

We’re also watching the tropics for an early start to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. An area of low pressure is expected to form northeast of the Bahamas late in the week or over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a high chance of becoming a subtropical depression or subtropical storm during the next 5 days as it moves generally to the northeast. The impact on South Florida will be higher rain chances, including some periods of heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday. But it is a reminder that June 1 is fast approaching — and it’s time to get ready for hurricane season.