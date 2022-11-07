Florida Is Getting Ready For Nicole Tuesday

Subtropical Storm Nicole is a threat to the Bahamas and South Florida. There are now hurricane watches from Hallandale Beach to the Volusia/Brevard county line in Florida and for the northwestern Bahamas, including Nassau. There’s a tropical storm watch for Miami-Dade (south to Ocean Reef) and for Florida’s east coast from the Volusia/Brevard line to the state line with Georgia and beyond. A watch means that hurricane or tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours. Everyone in the affected areas needs to pay attention and prepare for strong winds, heavy rain, and possible storm surge flooding.

Tuesday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for plenty of showers, starting during the daylight hours in the east coast metro area and in the evening along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast through at least Wednesday night. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see the greatest impacts from Nicole in South Florida. Expect windy conditions and heavy rain around South Florida. There’s at least the potential for coastal flooding along the Atlantic coast. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Miami-Dade and along the Gulf coast, while hurricane conditions are possible in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Highs both days will be in the low 80s.

Friday should see gradual improvement as Nicole moves to our north. Look for breezy conditions, some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the Florida coast late on Wednesday. At midday on Monday, Nicole was located near 26.3 North, 69.3 West, about 495 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour, and Nicole was moving northwest at 9 miles per hour. A hurricane watch is in effect for Broward northward into coastal central Florida, and there’s a tropical storm watch for Miami-Dade. Everyone in the watch areas should be preparing now, and everyone in the entire Florida peninsula needs to pay close attention to Nicole’s progress.

Elsewhere, the low well east of Bermuda has a medium chance of becoming a short-lived depression or tropical storm in the next five days.