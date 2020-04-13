Florida Is Feeling Like Summer

Monday features lots of summerlike hot sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze. Dangerous rip currents remain a threat at the Atlantic coast, so just stay home. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s, but some locations could top out near the 90 degree mark.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will be another hot day with mostly sunny skies and a sometimes gusty breeze. Tuesdays’ highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will bring lots of hot sun, a few clouds, and a brisk breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will feature patchy fog to start, followed by good sun, some clouds, and afternoon showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.