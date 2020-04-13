Home Weather Florida Is Feeling Like Summer

Florida Is Feeling Like Summer

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features lots of summerlike hot sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze.  Dangerous rip currents remain a threat at the Atlantic coast, so just stay home.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s, but some locations could top out near the 90 degree mark.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will be another hot day with mostly sunny skies and a sometimes gusty breeze.  Tuesdays’ highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will bring lots of hot sun, a few clouds, and a brisk breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will feature patchy fog to start, followed by good sun, some clouds, and afternoon showers.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR