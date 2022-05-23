Florida Is Breezy With Sun And Clouds Tuesday

Tuesday features breezy conditions, especially in the east coast metro area. Look for a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun in the morning and some showers and storms in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast, in the upper 80s in the rest of the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be another breezy day with good sun, a few clouds, and some showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Look for a gusty breeze, especially near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast calls for the holiday weekend to start with a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees again.