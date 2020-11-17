Florida Has Breezy Days Ahead

The Leonid Meteor Shower peaks Monday night! The best time to scan the skies for meteors will be after midnight through dawn. Take a look at some more info on this phenomenon and viewing tips

Tuesday features a gusty breeze and a mix of sun and clouds as a front moves into our area. Some showers and storms will move into the east coast metro area during the afternoon. Minor flooding at high tide is possible in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be windy and sunny. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will start with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s. Then the day will be mostly sunny and windy. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature sunny and breezy conditions along the Gulf coast, and windy weather and a mix of sun and clouds will be on tap for the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a strong breeze. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

We’re seeing another hurricane disaster unfolding in Central America. At midday on Monday, Iota became a category 5 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 160 miles per hour. At that time, Iota was 100 miles east-southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, and it was moving west at 9 miles per hour. Portions of Nicaragua and Honduras can expect 15 to 20 feet of storm surge, 10 to 20 inches of rain, and catastrophic wind damage.

Elsewhere in the tropics, an area of disturbed weather is expected to form in the central or southwestern Caribbean in the next few days. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of developing during the next several days.