Florida Gas Prices Move Lower after Modest Increase

Florida gas prices are moving lower again after a modest increase last week. The state average increased 4 cents per gallon early last week. However, those gains were mostly erased by the weekend. Click here to view daily gas prices from AAA.

Florida drivers are again paying $3.30 per gallon. That’s a half-cent less than the average price last Sunday, and 28 cents less than this year’s high.

“The slight jump at the pump last week was likely a delayed response to an oil price hike that occurred two weeks earlier,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The good news for motorists is that the arrow is once again pointing lower. Wholesale gasoline prices have declined a total of 15 cents during the past two weeks. Which should allow the state average to drift lower again this week.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.52), Miami ($3.39), Fort Lauderdale ($3.38)

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.52), Miami ($3.39), Fort Lauderdale ($3.38) Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.09), Panama City ($3.13), Pensacola ($3.19)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.368 $3.373 $3.413 $3.502 $3.597 Florida $3.299 $3.310 $3.305 $3.583 $3.518 Georgia $3.159 $3.167 $3.220 $3.385 $3.491 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.