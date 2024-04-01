Florida Gas Prices Jump 12 Cents; Set New 2024 High

TAMPA, Fla., (April 1, 2024) — Florida gas prices jumped again last week, reacting to gains in the futures market in the week before. In full, the state average rose 12 cents per gallon, reaching a new 2024 high of $3.62/g.

Despite the recent increase, pump prices are following a similar trend to what drivers saw last spring. Sunday‘s state average of $3.59/g is 11 cents more than what drivers paid this time last year. However, the current price is below last year’s springtime high of $3.72 – which was recorded on April 21.

Factors contributing to upward pressure in the fuel market:

Gasoline demand strengthens in the spring as temperatures rise and Americans travel for spring break.

Refineries are conducting seasonal maintenance, which can affect gasoline production and/or supplies.

Summer gasoline is moving into the market, which is more expensive to produce.

The global oil supply market is tight. Although the United States is producing oil at record levels again, OPEC+ extended production cuts to lower global supplies and prop-up oil prices.

Geopolitical tensions fuel global demand concerns, after recent Ukraine drone attacks on Russian oil refineries.

“Fuel prices made modest gains in the futures market last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Analysts believe OPEC and its allies will not lift production cuts before June, even as seasonal fuel demand is projected to grow.”

The U.S. price of crude finished the week 3% stronger than the week before. However, Friday‘s closing price of $83.17 per barrel is 30 cents less than the 2024 high, recorded a week earlier. Meanwhile, gasoline futures also finished the week in line with the prior week.

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.77), Naples ($3.69), Port St. Lucie ($3.65)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.22), Crestview-Fort Walton ($3.23), Pensacola ($3.27)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.535 $3.536 $3.533 $3.319 $3.501 Florida $3.590 $3.603 $3.508 $3.362 $3.476 Georgia $3.321 $3.325 $3.353 $3.200 $3.227 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.