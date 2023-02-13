Florida Gas Prices Dropped 19 Cents in the Past two Weeks

Florida gas prices declined for the second consecutive week, declining a total of 19 cents per gallon. During the past week, the state average dropped 10 cents.

Drivers are now paying an average price of $3.40 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price in a little more than three weeks (January 19th).

“The downward trend at the pump may not last much longer,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil and gasoline futures prices jumped 9% last week, almost completely erasing the losses that led to the 2-week drop at the pump. This could cause falling pump prices to plateau, or possibly inch higher in the coming weeks.”

Oil prices rebounded last week on news that Russia plans to cut crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, and OPEC has announced no plans to offset the loss. On Friday, the U.S. price for oil settled at $79.72 per barrel. That’s the highest price in two weeks.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.62), Naples ($3.52), Fort Lauderdale ($3.48)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.419 $3.424 $3.475 $3.272 $3.482 Florida $3.398 $3.408 $3.496 $3.267 $3.458 Georgia $3.258 $3.265 $3.342 $2.976 $3.331 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.