Florida Gas Prices Drop Again, Yet Higher Prices are Imminent

TAMPA, Fla., (March 6, 2023) — Florida gas prices declined 8 cents per gallon last week. On Sunday, the state average was $3.22 per gallon. Visit AAA.com/GasPrices to view daily gas price averages.

The state average has declined 12 cents within the past 10 days. It’s also 36 cents less than the highest price of this year.

“Florida gas prices are at their lowest level since late January,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The recent dip was driven by falling oil prices. Unfortunately, that downward trend ended last week, and oil prices are back up, which means gas prices are likely to get more expensive soon.”

The U.S. price of oil jumped 4% last week, rising more than $3 a barrel to settle at $79.68/b. That’s the highest daily closing price in more than two weeks. Meanwhile, gasoline futures rose an eye-popping 40 cents per gallon. Those gains have not hit the wholesale market, which is up 14 cents from last week, but it’s clear that higher prices are on the way.

“It’s very common to see gas prices rise this time of year,” Jenkins continued. “Gasoline demand in Florida often reaches its highest point of the year, during March. That’s because warming temperatures entice Floridians, winter residents and spring breakers to all travel Florida roads. In addition, this is the time of year when oil refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and begin producing summer gasoline, which is more expensive to produce than the winter fuel.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.48), Miami ($3.33), Fort Lauderdale ($3.32)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.07), Panama City ($3.11), Orlando ($3.13)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.402 $3.399 $3.368 $3.475 $3.922 Florida $3.221 $3.229 $3.299 $3.496 $3.810 Georgia $3.144 $3.143 $3.159 $3.342 $3.776 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

