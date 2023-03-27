Florida Gas Prices Drop 9 Cents

Florida gas prices are still responding to a big drop in the oil market that occurred two weeks ago. The state average declined 9 cents per gallon last week, with retail prices averaging $3.37 per gallon on Sunday. That’s 21 cents less than this year’s high and 75 cents less than what drivers paid this time last year.

After plunging 17% to a new 2023 low – two weeks ago – the U.S. price of oil recouped some of those losses last week, after rising 4%. That could limit how much further gas prices fall. Since it often takes two weeks for retail prices to adjust to movement in the futures market, it’s possible that retail gas prices fall a little further this week, before leveling out or inching higher next week.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.58), Naples ($3.48), Port St. Lucie ($3.43)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.18), Panama City ($3.19), Pensacola ($3.26)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.439 $3.440 $3.446 $3.368 $4.243 Florida $3.374 $3.385 $3.455 $3.299 $4.118 Georgia $3.223 $3.225 $3.223 $3.159 $3.962 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

