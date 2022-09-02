Florida Forecast For Friday Sun And Storms

Friday features mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see good sun and some clouds until lots of showers and storms develop in the mid-afternoon. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Saturday morning will bring good sun and a few clouds on a gusty ocean breeze to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies. Showers and storms will be back in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will start with lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Showers and storms will develop around South Florida in the mid to late afternoon hours. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Labor Day will feature mostly sunny skies until showers and storms pop up during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun with passing showers and storms in spots. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression # 5 is moving slowly in the middle of the Atlantic. On Thursday morning, TD # 5 had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was more than 900 miles west of the Azores. The wave we’ve been tracking that’s east of the Leeward Islands has a high chance of becoming our next depression. And the wave near the Cape Verde Islands has a medium chance of developing in the next few days.