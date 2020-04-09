Florida Feels Like Summer

Thursday will feel like summer, with plenty of hot sun and a few clouds at times. Dangerous rip currents will still be a threat along the Atlantic coast, so stay away from the beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the interior.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies, a few clouds on a building breeze, and passing east coast showers in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Easter Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and hot. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds along with a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.