Florida Feels Like Summer

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday will feel like summer, with plenty of hot sun and a few clouds at times.  Dangerous rip currents will still be a threat along the Atlantic coast, so stay away from the beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the interior.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies, a few clouds on a building breeze, and passing east coast showers in the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Easter Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and hot.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds along with a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

