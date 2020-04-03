Florida Feels Like Spring – For Now

After another seasonably cool start, Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Dangerous rip currents will remain a threat along the Atlantic coast until at least Friday night, so it’s just as well that the beaches are closed. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will bring sunny skies once again. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

We’ll do it all again on Monday, with good sun and some clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Look for sunny skies on Tuesday as temperatures inch up. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.