Florida Feels Like Spring – For Now

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
After another seasonably cool start, Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Dangerous rip currents will remain a threat along the Atlantic coast until at least Friday night, so it’s just as well that the beaches are closed.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will bring sunny skies once again.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

We’ll do it all again on Monday, with good sun and some clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Look for sunny skies on Tuesday as temperatures inch up.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

