Florida Democrats Launch Hurricane Season Campaign

Today, the Florida Democratic Party launched billboards in Tallahassee, Ft. Myers, Tampa and Palm Beach blasting Florida Republicans for failing to address the property insurance crisis as hurricane season begins.

“We’ve already seen extreme weather with unprecedented storms in Tallahassee and dangerous heat in Miami, recording its hottest May in history. But don’t forget to knock on wood — that’s the Republican plan for hurricane season. Floridians deserve better,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried. “We are one bad hurricane away from bankrupting the state and it’s Floridians who will be on the hook to bail us out. A category 4 or 5 hurricane will wipe out Citizens funds and trigger the hurricane tax”.

At the end of last month, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation — the state-run property insurer reported that the company currently holds nearly 1.2 million policies and has a total exposure of more than 523.5 billion dollars.

Florida law gives the state the power to pass on a surcharge to Citizens customers known as “the hurricane tax” and all policyholders in the state of Florida.

Earlier this year, Rep. Hillary Cassel and Rep. Spencer Roach introduced a bipartisan bill, which would transform Citizens and provide almost immediate relief. As hurricane season begins, Florida Democrats are sounding the alarm on the worsening property insurance crisis and calling for solutions that stabilize the market, cap premiums and hold insurers accountable.

Find the billboard locations below:

Tallahassee: E/S Magnolia N/O Mahan Dr. F/SW

Ft. Myers: Cleveland N/O Linhart ES/SB

Tampa: I-275 SS 50ft W/O Grady Av F/E – 1

Palm Beach: I-95 ES 0.75mi N/O Boynton Beach Blvd

###

