Home Weather Flooding Possible As Showers And Storms Continue To Drench Florida

Flooding Possible As Showers And Storms Continue To Drench Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features clouds, showers, and storms, and a flood watch remains in effect for all of South Florida at least through the morning hours.  Dangerous rip currents remain a threat along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring plenty of clouds, showers, and storms on a gusty breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be cloudy and breezy again.  Look for periods of showers and a few storms.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature breezy conditions, cloudy skies, and showers and storms at times.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes a bit of sun, lots of clouds, and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, Cristobal lingers over southeastern Mexico, bringing life-threatening flooding.  Cristobal is forecast to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico and regain tropical storm status.  The northern Gulf coast of the U.S. will feel the impacts of this system late in the weekend.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR