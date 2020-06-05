Flooding Possible As Showers And Storms Continue To Drench Florida

Friday features clouds, showers, and storms, and a flood watch remains in effect for all of South Florida at least through the morning hours. Dangerous rip currents remain a threat along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will bring plenty of clouds, showers, and storms on a gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be cloudy and breezy again. Look for periods of showers and a few storms. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature breezy conditions, cloudy skies, and showers and storms at times. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes a bit of sun, lots of clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, Cristobal lingers over southeastern Mexico, bringing life-threatening flooding. Cristobal is forecast to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico and regain tropical storm status. The northern Gulf coast of the U.S. will feel the impacts of this system late in the weekend.