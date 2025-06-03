Five Ways Companies Trick You Into Thinking Their Products Are Made in the USA

By Jeff Somers

A lot of Americans are enduring a crash course in an economic term that was, until very recently, pretty obscure: tariffs. Economics can get pretty complicated, and knowing the ins and outs of tariff policies and how they might—or might not!—impact consumer prices is challenging, but there’s one thing that’s clear about tariffs: They mainly impact imported goods. Products that are made domestically won’t be affected, especially if the components and ingredients used are also sourced domestically.

That should make evading tariff price hikes pretty straightforward: Just look for stuff that was made in America, right? This isn’t foolproof, but it’s a reasonable strategy. The problem with this seemingly simple strategy, though, is that it’s actually very easy for companies to be deceptive about where their products are actually made. If you’re trying to support American manufacturing and evade the economic impact of tariffs, you need to know these tricks that companies play to make you think their product was made in the USA.

Wording

The first thing to look at is the words used to describe the product. The precise phrase “made in USA” is a standard defined by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as a product that is made “all or virtually all” in the United States, including Washington D.C. and territories. It’s a pretty stringent standard, so products that use imported materials or that are manufactured globally can’t use the “made in USA” label.

Continue reading



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



