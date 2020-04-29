Five Quick Tips To Fix 0xc00d36c-4 Video Error

Is your video player displaying ‘this file isn’t playable 0xc00d36c4’ error? And you are frustrated because your videos won’t play and the error message makes no sense to you?

By the end of this article, you will not only understand what is the 0xc00d36c4 error but will also learn about some quick ways to solve this issue.

The Reasons behind error 0xc00d36c4

Most of the time, this error starts popping up as soon as you install a new operating system or if you undergo a major update to your existing ones. Though this error is mostly related to your MP4 files, you may also get a ‘0xc00d36c4 MP3’ error while playing music files.

Apart from the Windows update error, here are the common reasons behind the 0xc00d36c4 MP4:

Your media player is incompatible with your file

Not all video and playback issues indicate that the file is corrupt. The problem may lie in your media player as well. In case your media player doesn’t support your file’s format a ‘can’t play 0xc00d36c4 error’ is bound to show up.

The codec has issues

Are you thinking why won’t my phone play videos? If the audio and video codecs used to compress your file are not supported by your media player, again the error may turn up. It can be quite confusing when Windows 10 videos won’t play, but the same videos work fine on your phone. Well now you know, you need to get a media player that supports the particular codecs.

Video is broken

Finally, the ‘0xc00d36c4 Windows 10 error’ may also show up if your video file has actually turned corrupt. There are several reasons why this may happen. For instance, in case of a media capture failed event, the recorded file may turn out to be corrupt.

5 ways of 0xc00d36c4 corrupt file fix:

Now that you have stopped asking why my video won’t play, Here are some quick ways of fixing the error code 0xc00d36c4.

Try some other media player

As you must have understood, the ‘videos won’t play Windows 10’ may also be the result of an incapable media player. Switching to a more popular media player can solve your issues. For example, you can use the VLC media player. It is known to support a number of video file formats and it works on several operating systems.

What’s more, VLC is also good at fixing corrupt files. It has a built-in automated repair system which can successfully fix all minor video corruption issues. In case even VLC doesn’t support your video, then you can try other media players such as QuickTime.

Install the missing codecs

When your file’s audio and video codecs are not compatible with your media player, your video won’t play. This reason is a bit hard to detect.

To fix such an error, you need to download the missing codec packs on your device. Usually downloading a complete pack such as K-lite will resolve this issue. This done, if your file is not corrupt, you won’t see the error again.

Change your file’s format

If your media player is unable to support your file’s format, try converting your video into some other format. This might stop the error from popping up again and again.

One important point to bear in mind is that you must always use a secure standardized converter for the job. A substandard one is likely to do more damage than good.

Shift files to your system

Sometimes, MP4 files playing through an external driver may trigger the error. If you shift the files to a suitable directory on your local drives, the problem may resolve.

After using all the above ways if you still can’t play videos, then most probably your video is corrupt. Such an issue is best solved with the help of a professional video repairing tool. To solve all corruption problems, you might consider how to fix recorded videos.

Use a Video repairing tool

Repairing a corrupt video has become quite easy these days. However, selecting an appropriate repairing tool out of the hundreds available in the market can be a confusing job. The Wondershare Video Repair tool is the absolute best.

From the 0xc00d36c4 MP4 error to the broken header issues, Wandershare can successfully fix all video-related problems. It even has the option of advanced video repair for severely damaged videos.

Conclusion

Videos are an integral part of our lives. Whether you are a blogger gathering content for your YouTube channel, or a father recording his daughter’s first steps, we all record videos.

And it is quite distressing when your media player displays a ‘can’t play videos’ message. However, with a few precautions, you can reduce the risk of acquiring broken videos.

The videos recorded when your camera’s battery is low may turn out to be corrupt. When you transfer a file using a USB cord or memory card, an incomplete transfer may occur if you don’t eject it from your computer properly. You will see that out of the transferred files, some videos won’t play.

To avoid such mishaps, it is best to use all your digital devices with utmost care.