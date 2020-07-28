First Chapter 11 Subchapter V Business Bankruptcy Filed In Florida

The first Chapter 11 Subchapter V Business Bankruptcy was confirmed today (Case No. 20-12446-EPK), a case filed by Fort Lauderdale-based Van Horn Law Group. Subchapter V of the Small Business Reorganization Act (SBRA) streamlines the Bankruptcy Code’s Chapter 11 process to give businesses more time to negotiate with creditors, reduce monthly payments and decrease the total amount owed to creditors. The SBRA was passed last summer and became effective on February 19.

“In the summer of 2019, no one even conceived of a worldwide pandemic and its resultant effect on our economy,” said Chad Van Horn, founding partner attorney of Van Horn Law Group. “Today, however, with raging illness and forced shutdowns, Subchapter V is a lifeline for small businesses grappling with significant revenue loss, disappearing customers, while finding ways to stay afloat. We are dedicated to assisting small business owners so they may survive one of the most difficult economic challenges in our country’s history.”

Van Horn and his team are committed to helping small businesses and individuals make it through the pandemic by providing first-rate, affordable legal services with compassion, understanding and respect. Speedy utilization of this new Subchapter V tool illustrates the firm’s expertise as well as its commitment to its clients.

