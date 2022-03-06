Finding Care for Your Aging Loved One

At some point in time, family dynamics change. Adult children have to take responsibility for their aging parents. Dealing with a shift in family dynamics can be hard on the entire family. Making decisions about where a senior loved one will get the support that they need is an important family decision. Having a plan in place can help to take some of the stress off the family.

Planning Ahead

One of the best ways to be prepared for the future is to plan for it. About 25% of seniors have a will and only about 37% of seniors have advanced directives for end-of-life plans. It can be difficult to broach the subject of wills and advanced directives with a family member, but it is a conversation that should be had.

As a family member, it is important that you understand what your senior loved one’s wishes are, and that they are included in planning for their care. Far too many times, conversation about future care and planning is not had, and family members are forced to make tough decisions on their own. Before your senior loved one gets to the point where making their own choices is not possible, have a conversation about what they want.

Open and frank discussions can save the family a lot of strife and infighting down the road. It is a hard conversation to have, but an important one. Do it now before it is too late.

Making the Right Choice

There are several things that need to be considered when you are considering which car option is best for your family. More seniors than ever are aging in place thanks to the help of a strong network of support services. Home care options are abundant and often offer flexible solutions for the senior that is aging in place at home.

Home health care can provide simple services like help with personal care, and it can also provide more complex, advanced services, as well as assistance with physical therapy, diet, and nutrition support, and even medical care at home. Of course, aging at home is not the right option for every senior.

Some seniors want to downsize and live in a space where there are more social opportunities. Retirement communities are a favored option for the active senior that wants to live in a space where care is available if they need it

Continuing Care Retirement Communities

In the United States there are well over 5,000 retirement communities that provide continuing care. Continuing retirement care communities are unique in that the services evolve as the need for services evolves. These communities often include tenants as young as 50. Seniors can age in place in these communities and not have to worry about moving or leaving friends behind as their care needs become greater.

These communities are designed to provide excellent quality of life and to provide the care that is needed for a senior’s age. Seniors are able to enjoy their independence in a safe environment where they can be fully supported. This can be a great option for both the senior loved one and for the family.

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Unfortunately, there are many diseases associated with aging that do require around-the-clock care. Unfortunately, many diseases associated with aging are debilitating, like Alzheimer's, and eventually your senior loved one may need around-the-clock medical care. Skilled nursing facilities offer around-the-clock care with a focus on medical care.

Every situation is different. There are professionals that can help you and your family to make the right choice for your senior loved one. It is necessary to audit your loved one’s needs before you make decisions about what care situation is best for them. Involving your loved one in the decision-making process, if you can, will help to keep peace in the family.