Fig Newtons Became The Commercial Name For Fig Rolls in 1891

National Fig Newton Day on January 16th annually recognizes a tasty pastry enjoyed across the country.
- Up until the 19th century, many physicians believed most illnesses were related to digestion problems. As a remedy, they recommended a daily intake of biscuits and fruit. Fig rolls served as an ideal solution to their advice, which remained a locally produced and handmade product.
- In 1891, Philadelphia baker and fig-lover, Charles Roser, invented and patented the machine, which inserted fig paste into a thick pastry dough.
- The Cambridgeport, MA – based Kennedy Biscuit Company then purchased Roser’s recipe. They began mass production after purchasing the recipe.
- The company named the pastries after the town of Newton, Massachusetts.
- They had named many of their other cookies for nearby towns, and almost called it the “Fig Shrewsbury” before Newton won out.
- Fig Newtons were one of the first commercially baked products in America.
- Because of the lowly Fig Newton, the legendary Nabisco baking company had its roots.
- In 1889, William Moore of New York bought out eight bakeries to start the New York Biscuit Company (including Kennedy Biscuit), and in 1890, Chicago-based Adolphus Green began the American Biscuit Company, by merging 40 midwestern bakeries.
- Moore and Green merged in 1898, making the National Biscuit Company, or N.B.C. Among the purchases were the machines of Mitchell and Roser’s cookie recipe. Mitchell’s machine for sugar wafers was also purchased; N.B.C. started mass producing sugar wafers in 1901. Both Mitchell and Roser walked away wealthy.
- over 1 billion fig newtons are consumed each year in the US.
