Fewer Storms But Even Steamier

Wednesday features plenty of sun as drier air briefly filters in — but that will also prevent cooling from cloud cover or rain. The east coast metro area could see a stray storm in spots, however. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 90s, but some locations away from the coasts could reach the mid-90s. And all of South Florida will feel like it’s in the low 100s — so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in the morning. Lots of showers will move through during the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature periods of sun alternating with showers and storms throughout the day and into the evening. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will be a hot and humid start to July, with a mix of sun, showers, and mostly afternoon storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another sweltering July day, with hot sun alternating with plenty of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-90s.

In the tropical Atlantic, the only thing we’re watching right now is the remnants of Cindy. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of redeveloping as it moves generally northward and into an area of lower wind shear.