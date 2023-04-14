Home Weather Fewer Showers, But Flooding Threat Continues

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features good sun, a few clouds, and periods of showers — in the morning along the Gulf Coast and in the afternoon in the east coast metro area.  But the threat of localized flooding from any additional rainfall continues in the east coast metro area.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s right at the coasts and in the upper 80s at inland locations.

Saturday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the upper 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon lasting into the evening.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will see partly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms once again.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls good sun, a few clouds, and a shower or two in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will be sunny.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

