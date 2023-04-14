Fewer Showers, But Flooding Threat Continues

Friday features good sun, a few clouds, and periods of showers — in the morning along the Gulf Coast and in the afternoon in the east coast metro area. But the threat of localized flooding from any additional rainfall continues in the east coast metro area. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s right at the coasts and in the upper 80s at inland locations.

Saturday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the upper 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon lasting into the evening. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will see partly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms once again. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls good sun, a few clouds, and a shower or two in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.