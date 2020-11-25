FDLE Expands Criminal Investigation Of Broward Sheriff Tony

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s criminal investigation of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony for making a false declaration under oath last January has expanded to include a probe into whether the sheriff lied to cover up that he’s a convicted felon, as well as other still confidential matters.

FDLE’s first public acknowledgement of its investigation of Tony is contained in a sworn affidavit made by FDLE Inspector Keith Riddick in a pending lawsuit brought by four losing candidates for sheriff, Broward Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci and Judge Kenneth Gottlieb in his capacity as chair of the county’s canvassing board.

Florida Bulldog reported in May that Tony signed an FDLE affidavit in January declaring under oath that he never had a criminal record sealed or expunged. The story followed the Bulldog’s May 2 report disclosing that Tony shot and killed a man in 1993 when he was a 14-year-old living in a poor, urban Philadelphia neighborhood. Tony has said he killed in self defense, but his account is disputed by the dead man’s girlfriend, who said he was apparently unarmed and that the shooting was prompted by an argument.

Florida Bulldog obtained a Philadelphia police homicide report outlining key events in the case, but all other criminal and juvenile records relating to the killing are sealed.