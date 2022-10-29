Fantasy Fest “Masquerade March” (Video)

Thousands of costumed revelers at Key West’s annual Fantasy Fest warmed up for Saturday night’s grand parade by staging a Masquerade March in the island city’s picturesque Old Town.

The Friday evening march was a focal element of the 10-day costuming and masking celebration. Themed “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos,” Fantasy Fest continues through Sunday with a full slate of events for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Held in Key West’s historic Old Town, the Captain Morgan Masquerade March drew people wearing everything from imaginative artisan masks to costumes inspired by the festival theme.

Characters included cartoon characters from “Porky Pig” and “Underdog,” a herd of Santa’s renegade reindeer, a purple-caped “dragon woman” and a group garbed in shimmering robes and huge gauzy wings.

The festival highlight, Saturday night’s Bud Light Fantasy Fest Parade, is to feature elaborately decorated floats, costumed marching groups and island-style dancers. Some 60,000 spectators are expected to throng Key West’s historic downtown to watch the lavish procession.

Fantasy Fest concludes Sunday with events ranging from an open-air children’s carnival to a poolside dance party.