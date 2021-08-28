Family Hatchback Comparison: Honda Civic Vs Toyota Corolla

If we list out some of the best selling cars around the world, both the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla usually top it, selling millions of examples annually. Around 300,000 Civics were sold last year in the U.S alone, followed by the Corolla at 250,000.

While both of them promise simple motoring for an affordable price, there are some considerable differences between the two. So which is the better choice? Here, let’s take a look at the differences between the two and help you choose your next family hatchback.

If you are looking for top hatchbacks for sale, these two can be relied upon with closed eyes. today just like their sedan counterparts. Unlike the Toyota Corolla which received a redesign back in 2018, the Honda Civic is all-new for 2022 with a redesigned body, updated interiors, and a longer feature list. Fortunately, it still balances ride and handling exceptionally well.

The new Civic is only available in both sedan and hatchback body styles, as the coupe is discontinued due to low sales. We can expect the new Civic Hatchback to reach showrooms later in 2021, and it will be built in the U.S, unlike the previous generation. This time around, Honda has given the Hatchback a much sportier design to attract younger buyers.

On the flip side, the Toyota Corolla remains mostly unchanged since the latest generation was launched in 2018. Unlike the Civic, the Corolla is the more affordable option here with many more features, and also has Toyota’s legendary reliability on its side.

Here’s how both of them compare based on different aspects:

How fast are they?

Unlike the sedan model, the Toyota Corolla hatchback only gets one engine option as standard, which is a basic 2.0L four-cylinder unit producing 168 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. Fortunately, the smaller 1.8L engine is reserved for the sedan models. Customers have a choice of either a CVT automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission. Performance is adequate for the most part, reaching 60 MPH in around 8 seconds. However, push it hard and the Corolla will start to run out of breath, making it an ideal choice for customers looking for a relaxed and efficient hatchback.

Unlike Toyota, Honda offers two engine options. While the base 2.0L unit offers similar performance to the Corolla, producing 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque, the turbocharged 1.5L unit bumps it up to 180 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque, making the Civic a much better option for enthusiasts. Like the Corolla, the Civic is also available with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic. The new Civic also gets an updated chassis with a longer wheelbase and a wider track for improved handling.

The Civic is easily the better handling hatchback out of the two, although the Toyota is not far behind. That being said, Toyota has significantly improved Corolla’s handling with the latest generation with progressive steering like the Honda Civic.

How spacious are the interiors?

One of the most important aspects when considering a family hatchback is its interiors. Fortunately, both Honda and Toyota have stepped up their game in this regard with plenty of space and supportive seats. However, the Civic feels a lot more modern with its unique dashboard design and premium interiors.

In terms of space, both are equally matched at the front, while the Civic offers a lot more space at the rear. Adding in the 1.4-inch improvement in wheelbase, the new Civic hatchback offers an impressive 36 inches of legroom at the rear compared to the Corolla’s 29.9 inches, which is a significant difference if you’re planning on transporting adults at the rear.

The new Civic also gets a larger cargo area with a lower hatch opening for easier access. Technology-wise, the Civic will run rings around the Corolla with a standard 7-inch instrument cluster and a 9-inch infotainment system on the higher trims. A premium Bose sound system is also available as an option.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Corolla remains mostly unchanged since the latest generation launched in 2018, but the interiors still look modern and simple compared to the civic. Quality is also impressive, but some missing features like a fully digital instrument cluster and a bigger infotainment display are apparent.

Which one looks better?

Toyota significantly improved their design game with the latest generation Corolla, matching the previous-generation Civic with a handsome and modern design complete with a lot of angles and sleek edges. However, with the latest generation, the Civic takes a more simple and tame approach.

In this unlikely scenario, the Corolla is arguably the better-looking option of the two.

Both models get alloy wheels and various other styling elements to boost their appeal. While Honda hasn’t revealed the SI or Type-R version yet, rest assured, they’ll be a lot more impressive to look at than the regular model.

That being said, the Civic hatchback looks a lot better than the sedan model, especially at the rear with a long tail light that goes end to end, dual-outlet exhausts, and a diffuser.

Which hatchback offers the most value?

While Honda hasn’t revealed prices of the Civic Hatchback yet, expect it to be more expensive than the outgoing model, which matched the Corolla in terms of pricing. Because of this, the Corolla, which starts at $20,715 for the base SE model will be a lot cheaper than the Civic, which is expected to cross $22,000 at launch.

As far as affordability is concerned, the Toyota Corolla still takes the crown, offering a lot more for the money.