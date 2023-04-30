Family-Friendly Cruise Destinations To Sail To From Florida

Florida is one of the top departure spots for cruise lovers, and it is one of the best places to start if you are looking for a family-friendly adventure. Florida itself is a special place for families, with its combination of gorgeous beaches, amazing wildlife, and incredible, exciting family attractions, that make it one of the best places in the US to visit. So, a combination of a Florida getaway plus a family-friendly cruise? Perfection.

Whether you’re looking to leave Florida boarding a Caribbean cruise for midwinter sun or an adventurous journey through the icy wilderness of Alaska, there’s a cruise that’s perfect for your family.

The Caribbean

The Caribbean is a gorgeous corner of the world, full of sun-kissed beaches, paradise islands, incredible coral reefs, and an amazing and vibrant culture. As a result, it is hardly surprising that it is one of the most popular cruise destinations in Florida! There are a huge variety of itineraries available to suit all tastes and budgets, whether you want something luxurious and relaxing or fun-filled and adventurous. Families can enjoy the sun, sand, and sea of the Caribbean islands, with options to explore the natural beauty of St Lucia, the culture of Puerto Rico, or the vibrant nightlife of Jamaica.

The Bahamas

For the ultimate in luxury and relaxation without the need for a long journey, the Bahamas is nigh-on perfect, and a spectacular destination for families. With activities and attractions to suit all ages, it is a popular destination with every member of the family, with plenty to entertain everyone.

Families can enjoy the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean by going snorkeling or taking a swim with the dolphins, or try something new by exploring the local culture and history, with visits to historical sites and museums.

Mexico

Mexico is a stunning country, with an incredible variety of things to do and places to visit, and it makes a superb choice for a family cruise destination. From the sandy beaches of Cancun to the ancient ruins of the Mayan civilization, Mexico offers a wealth of experiences for families and a warm welcome will be found wherever you end up. For families looking for surfing adventures or incredible wildlife viewing, the Mexican Riviera on the Pacific coast is a brilliant option, while young families looking for crystal-clear, flat-calm water, golden-sand beaches, and incredible luxury resorts will enjoy the Riviera Maya on the Caribbean.

Bermuda

Bermuda is a beautiful destination for families, with pink sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a laid-back island atmosphere. Families can enjoy water sports such as kayaking, sailing and snorkeling, or take a scenic tour of the island’s natural beauty.

New England and Canada

Of course, cruising isn’t just about tropical paradises and lazing on the beach. For a slightly different experience, why not consider a cruise to New England and Canada? The picturesque historic towns and cities on the East Coast are a wealth of fascinating experiences, cultural landmarks, and charming days out, while the gorgeous, windswept coastal vistas provide a different kind of natural beauty, but one that is just as delightful. Families can enjoy the natural beauty of Acadia National Park, explore the history of Boston, or take a whale-watching tour in Nova Scotia.

Heading off on a cruise is one of the best ways to bond and enjoy your vacation as a family. With so many wonderful destinations to cruise to from Florida, there’s no reason to wait any longer to plan your next adventure!