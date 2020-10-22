Extend Your Backyard Enjoyment Year-Round in the COVID-19 Era

With many businesses still operating limited hours or closed altogether due to coronavirus restrictions, people have had to become more creative with how to spend their free time. That typically isn’t a problem when the weather is warm because they can always find something to do outdoors.

Now that colder weather is on its way, however, people may find themselves stumped for ideas once again. Below are a handful of ways that homeowners can enjoy spending time with family and friends in their backyard and patio areas throughout the Winter months.

Options for Staying Warm Outdoors

Installing radiant underfloor heating on a patio can be a good option for homeowners who have a large enough budget to finance the project. While this is an involved project, the reward is feeling comfortably warm sitting anywhere on the patio.

Another less expensive and simpler option is to use electric heat mats and cover them with a rug. Electric heat mats are ideal for climates that have snow and ice in the winter. If snow and ice are not an issue, the heat mats can still provide extra warmth on the patio. Heat lamps or an outdoor firepit can keep everyone warm and toasty too.

Weatherproof Patio Furniture

The best way to ensure that patio furniture survives the winter is to buy pieces made from materials than can withstand any type of weather condition. Some examples of weather-resistant furniture material include polyresin wicker, teak, and powder-coated steel. Homeowners should also plan to watch the weather forecast and bring furniture cushions inside when expecting rain, sleet, or snow.

Add a Roof to an Existing Patio

Placing a retractable roof over the patio cuts down on wind gusts, rain, snow, and anything else that Mother Nature has in mind. A pergola, which is an archway typically used in a park or garden, can work just as well. Of course, it’s still a good idea to throw on a jacket or winter coat depending on the typical weather in the area.

Decorate the Patio with Foliage and Trees

Investing in a few flowerpots and soil are the only things homeowners need to start growing plants and small trees outdoors. Not only does foliage help to block the wind and other elements, but it also helps to reduce the amount of moisture build-up.

Homeowners will need to do a little research in advance to determine the best types of trees and plants for their specific climate. An added bonus with foliage is that it helps to bring a sense of calm and relaxation.

No Need to Put the Outdoor Grill Away

Although backyard barbeques seem to be a right of summer, they can take place any time of year. The grill master may need to wear an extra layer or two of clothing, but that has no effect on the taste of food. As fans of food cooked on the grill will attest, there’s nothing better than meat cooked over an open flame.

There’s an old saying that home is where the heart is. With these suggestions, it can be where the fun is as well.