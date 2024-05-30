Explore and Discover What To Do in Mount Dora Florida – 40 Ideas

Mount Dora is such a captivating town that you realize as you enter the downtown area of Mount Dora that there is a colorful small town in central Florida that is ready to explore.

Figuring out what to do in Mount Dora Florida is not difficult when you are starting on a slight hill overlooking a lake with seaplanes hopping on and off Lake Dora. We found many things to add to our list of what to do in Mount Dora. Some of the best fun things to do in Mount Dora are below.

Shopping in Mount Dora Florida Number One on the List of What to do in Mount Dora Florida

The minute you navigate to the streets of downtown Mount Dora, you realize this is a special place. You can easily see why this small Florida town has a reputation for artisan shops, boutiques, and antique stores.

The main street along the majority of the shops is W. Old Highway 441 which becomes 5th Avenue downtown. The street is lined with storefronts of all types. Almost everything a person shopping in Florida could ask for is here.

Clearly, shopping is one of the top things to do in Mount Dora. Some of the best shops in downtown include:

Mount Dora Olive Oil Company: This specialty store sells a variety of olive oils, vinegar, and other gourmet food items.

Julianne’s Coastal Cottage: This home decor shop sells a variety of furniture, accessories, and gifts.

Under the Cherry Blossoms: This gift shop sells a variety of gifts, home decor, and jewelry.

Modernism Museum Shoppe: This museum shop sells a variety of art and books related to the Modernism movement.

FYI Creations: This gift shop sells a variety of gifts, home decor, and jewelry.

These are just a few of the many great shops in downtown Mount Dora and the surrounding area. It is fun to explore and find your own favorites!

The Tours of Mount Dora

Here are some of the tours you can take in Mount Dora and a list of the purveyors when deciding on what to do in Mount Dora Florida :

Mount Dora Trolley: This trolley tour takes you around the historic downtown area, past some of the most popular attractions, such as the Lakeside Inn and the Mount Dora Center for the Arts.

Rusty Anchor Boat Tours: These boat tours take you through the Dora Canal, which is lined with beautiful homes and lush vegetation. You’ll also be able to spot some wildlife, such as alligators, turtles, and birds.

Premier Boat Tours: These boat tours offer a variety of options, including sunset cruises, private tours, and group tours. You’ll see all of the same sights as on the Rusty Anchor Boat Tours, but you’ll also have the chance to learn more about the history of Mount Dora and the Dora Canal.

Mount Dora Transit: This company offers a variety of tours, including a historic downtown tour, a nature tour, and a ghost tour. The historic downtown tour takes you past some of the most popular attractions, such as the Donnelly House and the Lakeside Inn. The nature tour takes you through the Lakeside Inn’s botanical gardens and along the Dora Canal. The ghost tour takes you to some of the most haunted locations in Mount Dora.

Walking Tours: There are

also several walking tours available in Mount Dora. These tours typically take you past some of the most popular attractions, such as the Lakeside Inn, the Donnelly House, and the Mount Dora Center for the Arts. You’ll also have the chance to learn more about the history of Mount Dora and its architecture.

Bike Tours: Bike tours are a great way to see Mount Dora at your own pace. There are several companies that offer bike rentals, as well as guided bike tours. Bike tours typically take you past some of the most popular attractions, such as the Lakeside Inn, the Donnelly House, and the Mount Dora Center for the Arts. You’ll also have the chance to learn more about the history of Mount Dora and its surroundings.

Kayaking Tours: Kayaking tours are a great way to get out on the water and explore the Dora Canal. There are several companies that offer kayaking tours, as well as kayak rentals. Kayaking tours typically take you past some of the most popular attractions, such as the Lakeside Inn. You’ll also have the chance to learn more about the history of Mount Dora and its wildlife.

Fishing Charters: Fishing charters are a great way to catch some fish in the Dora Canal. There are a number of companies that offer fishing charters, as well as fishing equipment rentals. Fishing charters typically take you to some of the best fishing spots in the canal. You’ll also have the chance to learn more about the different types of fish that can be found in the canal.

Eco Tours: Eco tours are the best way to learn about the Lake Dora ecosystem and see turtles, alligators, and birds of the area. This is one of our favorite things to do in Mount Dora.

This is not an exhaustive list, but it covers many of the things you may consider when wondering what to do in Mount Dora.