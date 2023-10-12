Explore 50 Florida Gulf Coast Cities for Living or Visiting

There are about 700 miles of coastline along Florida’s Gulf Coast. With that kind of long waterfront coastline, it means there are Florida Gulf Coast cities all up and down the peninsula.

In fact, early explorers made outposts on the Gulf Coast to support their travels all through the Gulf of Mexico. Even before explorers, there were Native Americans who knew the value of the Gulf and settled villages there.

Many indigenous people, settlers and lost explorers found enough food from Gulf shores to sustain themselves. Today, we still value the Florida Gulf Coast cities and the opportunities offered by their location.

Why Do People Want To Live In and Visit West Coast Florida Cities

The easy answer is to say great weather and calm Gulf waters. There are many other reasons including history, culture, nearby attractions, ease of travel, and millions of acres of natural beauty.

From a historical standpoint, the Gulf Coast was explored many times from as early as 1513 and many following decades. Explorers were looking for riches and wealth for their respective countries. They never found the gold they were looking for or the fountain of youth they longed for, but they did settle in places we have cities today.

There is a cultural heritage in many communities that comes from hard-working people who made a living on the coast. Fishermen, sailors, boat manufacturers, marinas and boat owners create an affinity and respect for the Gulf.

Many Florida Gulf Coast cities are with a few miles of attractions that bring people from around the world.

Finally, the beautiful picture-perfect shoreline of Florida’s west coast is breathtaking. Visitors are impressed with sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico.

West Coast Florida Cities

We have prepared a list of 50 cities along the Gulf Coast of Florida along with their approximate populations as estimates based on the 2020 census. Please note that population figures can change over time, and it’s a good idea to verify the most up-to-date population data from official sources.

Our 50 Florida Gulf Coast cities are listed by population from largest to smallest. We have some of the largest cities on the west Coast of Florida and some of the smallest. There are many more cities that we haven’t included. Watch for more in additional posts!

Tampa – Approximately 399,700

One of the largest cities on the Gulf Coast of Florida and recently considered one of the best places to retire in Florida. It is known for professional sports with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Lightning, and Tampa Bay Rays across the bay.

St. Petersburg – Approximately 271,900

Actually, on Tampa Bay with the Gulf of Mexico on the southern edge of the city, St. Pete, as we call it, is full of things to do like the Dali Museum, Tampa Bay Rays baseball and active waterfront. St. Pete has one of the best waterfront row of restaurants of all the cities on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The new Pier in St. Petersburg rivals any waterfront attraction in the state.

Cape Coral – Approximately 200,971

One of the original retirement-planned communities in Florida. Many subdivisions were built on canals that were man-made. Near Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach. Across the Pine Island Sound from Sanibel and Captiva Islands.

Clearwater – Approximately 116,900

Clearwater is a progressive city growing within its bounds. Recently opened The Sound, an outdoor entertainment center on the waterfront. Claim to fame is Clearwater Beach, one of Florida’s best beaches according to multiple sources.

Fort Myers – Approximately 87,103

Located on the Caloosahatchee River, this city was the summer home of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. Large retirement communities surround the city. One of Florida’s best-known destinations to retire.

Port Charlotte – Approximately 61,356

Port Charlotte is the spring training home for the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team. This town on the west coast of Florida has seen multiple hurricanes and has bounced back bigger and better from all of them. A great fishing small town on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Bradenton – Approximately 58,285

Just north of Sarasota, Bradenton has become an active town for retirees who are looking for an affordable place to retire on the west coast of Florida. The city borders Anna Maria Island, a well-known tourist destination on the Gulf.

Sarasota – Approximately 58,285

Culture and waterfront serenity come to mind when considering this Florida Gulf Coast city. It is the home of the world-renowned Ringling Museum of Art and has nearby islands of Lido Key and Siesta Key.

Pensacola – Approximately 51,923

Pensacola is the furthest Florida west coast city. Besides its naval airbase, it is known for its long white beaches and an active job market for businesses supporting the airbase. The city is also known for one of the best naval air museums.

Navarre – Approximately 44,876

This west coast Florida city is just east of Pensacola and has a reputation for housing many of the officers and workers at the Elgin Air Force base. Beautiful town that is near the Yellow River Wildlife Management Area.

Dunedin – Approximately 37,773

If there are quaint towns on Florida’s west coast, Dunedin is at the top of the list. Known for excellent restaurants, several breweries, and Honeymoon Island State Park nearby. Dunedin is also the spring training home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Panama City – Approximately 36,908

Panama City is on the northern part of Florida’s Gulf Coast. While Panama City Beach gets all the publicity, Panama City is the larger city. It is also the home to Tyndall Air Force Base.

Tarpon Springs – Approximately 25,032

Tarpon Springs was named the Greekest place in North America. The city is known for a dozen or more exceptionally good authentic Greek restaurants and the sponge docks along the river. Perhaps one of the best cities on the Gulf to visit for a day trip in Florida.

Venice – Approximately 24,413

One of our favorite Florida cities on the Gulf Coast and known as the Shark Tooth Capital of the World. Venice has several beaches that are known for finding shark teeth that wash ashore. Nice downtown area for shopping in Florida’s small towns.

Fort Walton Beach – Approximately 22,186

Well known tourist destination and just across the bay from Destin Florida. Also has some neat coastal condos for people who spend their cold winters here.

