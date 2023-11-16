Explore 31 Small Beach Towns in Florida You Will Love

Whether you’re a Florida local looking for hidden gems or a traveler seeking a relaxing coastal getaway, we’ve got you covered.

Why Are Small Beach Towns So Attractive to Visitors, Tourists and Residents of Florida

Small beach towns in Florida, like many coastal areas around the world, are attractive to visitors, residents, and potential residents for a variety of reasons.

Here are some of the key factors that contribute to their appeal:

Natural Beauty: Florida’s small beach towns often offer breathtaking coastal scenery with pristine white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush vegetation. The beauty of the natural environment is a major draw for those seeking a peaceful and scenic setting. Relaxation and Recreation: Beach towns provide a laid-back, relaxed atmosphere, making them ideal for unwinding and enjoying recreational activities such as swimming, sunbathing, water sports, and fishing. The warm climate of Florida is especially appealing for those who want to enjoy these activities year-round. Community and Lifestyle: Small beach towns tend to have a close-knit and welcoming community. Residents and visitors are often attracted to the sense of camaraderie and a slower pace of life. These towns may offer unique cultural events, festivals, and local traditions that create a strong sense of place. Outdoor Activities: Florida’s beach towns offer a wide range of outdoor activities beyond the beach, including hiking, biking, kayaking, and wildlife observation. The natural environment provides opportunities for adventure and exploration. Waterfront Living: Many people are drawn to the idea of living near the water, which can provide easy access to boating, fishing, and water views. Waterfront properties are often highly sought after. Real Estate Investment: The potential for real estate appreciation is another factor that attracts residents and investors. Coastal properties in Florida can offer long-term value, and some people see them as a smart investment.

Climate: Florida’s mild climate is a significant draw for both residents and tourists. The warm temperatures and abundant sunshine make it an appealing destination for those seeking an escape from colder climates. Tourism: Small beach towns often rely on tourism as a major source of income, which can create a vibrant local economy. Visitors bring revenue to local businesses, which can help support community infrastructure and services. Retirement Destination: Florida has long been a popular destination for retirees, thanks to its favorable tax policies, healthcare facilities, and senior-friendly activities. Many small beach towns cater to an older population looking to enjoy their retirement years. Cultural and Culinary Scene: Small beach towns often have unique local cuisines and a thriving arts and culture scene. Visitors and residents can enjoy fresh seafood, local art galleries, and music events that reflect the local flavor. Low Crime Rates: Many small beach towns in Florida have lower crime rates compared to larger urban areas, which can make them feel safer and more secure. Proximity to Major Cities: While these towns offer a serene atmosphere, they are often within a reasonable distance of larger cities, providing residents with access to amenities, healthcare, and cultural events.

In summary, the appeal of small beach towns in Florida lies in their natural beauty, recreational opportunities, community spirit, and the desirable lifestyle they offer. These towns provide a tranquil and scenic escape, making them attractive to both visitors and those looking for a new place to call home.

Our Best 31 Small Beach Towns in Florida You Will Love

Each of these hand-picked small beach towns is along Florida’s Coast. There are no two alike. Each has different qualities. Many are very small and none are over 26,000 residents. Are there others we missed? Yes, but all of these we have visited and can suggest them as one of the best.

Here are our best small beach towns in Florida:

Anna Maria Island – Charming and laid-back. Population under 2000. One of our favorite destinations on Florida’s Gulf Coast. No high-rises on the beach among the colorful cottages.

Seaside – Quaint and picturesque. Population under 6000. One of a half dozen beaches in a 28-mile stretch of the panhandle. Any one of them would be a good place to live or visit.

Sanibel Island – Serene and natural. Population under 7000. After being hit by Hurricane Ian in 2022, the island community is coming back strong. Always known for great shelling.

Captiva Island – Exclusive and secluded. Population under 400. Actually, another island next to Sanibel with the rebuilding going on. Just cross a bridge to visit each other.

Fernandina Beach – Historic and charming. Population under 14,000. This is a must-visit town on a fabulous tourist island in northeast Florida. A lot of historical structures here and some beautiful resorts.

St. Augustine Beach – Rich in history and has beautiful beaches. Population under 7000. Just south of St. Augustine. Small-town feel as compared to tourist-laden St. Augustine.

Vero Beach – Relaxing and upscale. Population under 17,000. East Coast popular town with some great restaurants near the middle of the Atlantic coast of Florida.

New Smyrna Beach – Surfing and family-friendly. Population under 31,000. Just south of Daytona Beach. A neat coastal town that is a favorite of bikers.

Santa Rosa Beach – Immaculate and uncrowded beach. Population under 15,000. In the panhandle west of Destin Florida.

Gulfport – Artsy and vibrant. Population under 13,000. A small eclectic community between St. Petersburg and St. Petersburg Beach.

Cedar Key – Tranquil and rustic Population under 1000. If you like fishing and and history, they combine here for a waterfront popular place.

Indian Rocks Beach – Relaxed and family-oriented. Population under 5000. This fun community is literally 5 miles down the Gulf from our location at Florida Travel Blog. Great restaurants and beaches in this beach town.

Flagler Beach – Laid-back and scenic. Population under 5000. In the northeast coast of Florida known as an active outdoor community.

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea – Lively and beach-centric. Population under 7000. Huge ocean pier and and friendly neighborhood.

Mexico Beach – Tranquil and unspoiled. Population Under 1500. Most of us became familiar with Mexico Beach when Hurricane Michael all but destroyed the town in 2018. We visited Mexico Beach in August 2023 and can assure you the rebuilding is in full force. Lots of new buildings along the Gulf Beach.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.