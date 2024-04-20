Exclusive: PB’s Terrible Twins of Yoga Drive SUV Over 200-Foot Hawaii Cliff. 1 Dead, Sister In Critical (Video)

Updated April 20, 2024

Posted February 2, 2018 – On Thursday, Alexandria Duval was acquitted of murder, according to the Associated Press, after the presiding judge found insufficient evidence. She was also acquitted of the lesser charge of reckless manslaughter, per local news organization Maui News.

(June 3, 2016) MAUI, Hawaii — The twin yoga entrepreneurs who built a thriving, two yoga-studio operation in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens before leaving the area without paying their employees and reimbursing customers in 2014 were in a horrific car crash in Hawaii over the weekend that killed one of the women and badly injured the other.

Ann and Alison Dadow moved to Hawaii a few months ago after attempting to open similar yoga studios in Utah and filing for bankruptcy.

The impossibly blond 37-year-old identical twins, who were known here for their founding Twin Power Yoga studios, may have gotten into an argument while in an SUV on the Hana Highway Sunday in Maui County, according to witnesses.

The 2016 Ford Explorer went through a rock wall in a sharp turn and plunged 200 feet onto lava rocks.

The work of rescuers was hampered badly by crashing waves from the Pacific Ocean, according to local media reports.

According to Hawaii media Ann Dadow, who in Hawaii used the name Anastasia Duval, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only passenger. Driver Alison, aka Alexandria Duval, was rushed via helicopter to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku in critical condition.

Here is the original report from Hawaii’s KHON2: