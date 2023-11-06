Exclusive: Cigna Explores Shedding Medicare Advantage Business -Sources

By David Carnevali

U.S. health insurer Cigna Group (CI.N) is exploring the sale of its Medicare Advantage business, which manages government health insurance for people aged 65 and older, a move that would mark a reversal of its expansion in the sector, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cigna, which got into the Medicare Advantage business with its $3.8 billion acquisition of HealthSpring in 2011, would be backing away at a time the U.S. government is tightening its purse strings in reimbursing health insurers for their services, should it go through with the move.

Cigna is working with an investment bank to evaluate options for its Medicare Advantage business, which could fetch several billions of dollars in a potential divestment, the sources said.

The discussions with interested parties, including other companies and private equity firms, are at an early stage and Cigna may decide to keep the business, the sources added, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

A Cigna spokesperson said the company does not comment “on rumors or speculation” as a matter of policy. Cigna shares rose as much as 1% to $314.06 after Reuters reported the talks, but gave back some of those gains and were up about 0.4% in midday trading.

