Everything Bagel Casserole Recipe (Video Recipe)

This Everything Bagel Casserole is a great kickstart to pump up your family’s mornings. As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day which is why you should start it with a hearty and tasty dish such as this one.
Moreover, this recipe is a great way to take a break from the usual fried breakfast food or cereals. Not only does it look appetizing, but it can also provide your body with nourishment and proteins to start your day right.
It is also very light on the pocket as you can make this if you have leftover bagels. Even popular celebrities like Chrissy Teigen can’t resist baking such a lovely dish.
Just like its name, this dish has everything you would want for breakfast: bread, egg, cheese, and bacon! Now, you won’t have to bother preparing them separately since this recipe combines all these delicious ingredients.
How to make everything bagel casserole?
- Cut the bagels. Slice leftover bagels into cubes, just like croutons. Or, you can also choose to shred them by using your hands. Place them into a duly prepared casserole and top it off with ham, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
- Make the egg mixture. To make your bread moist and tender, combine eggs, milk, and mustard in another bowl. Afterward, toss in the seasoning such as paprika, salt, and pepper. Then, pour it over the pan and allow the bread to absorb the mixture.
- Refrigerate. For more flavor, add cream cheese, mozzarella pearls, tomatoes, and chives. Refrigerate overnight or if this is not possible, for just a minimum of 2 hours.
- Bake. When the morning comes or after 2 hours, remove it in the fridge and preheat oven to 350F. Make sure to cover with aluminum foil before baking for 40 minutes. For a toasted top, remove the foil after the first bake is done. And then toss it in the oven again for another 15 minutes.
- Serve. Let it cool for 10 minutes. For a complete meal, prepare a side of coffee, milk, juice, or smoothies. Serve.