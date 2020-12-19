Everything Bagel Casserole Recipe (Video Recipe)

This Everything Bagel Casserole is a great kickstart to pump up your family’s mornings. As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day which is why you should start it with a hearty and tasty dish such as this one.

Moreover, this recipe is a great way to take a break from the usual fried breakfast food or cereals. Not only does it look appetizing, but it can also provide your body with nourishment and proteins to start your day right.

It is also very light on the pocket as you can make this if you have leftover bagels. Even popular celebrities like Chrissy Teigen can’t resist baking such a lovely dish.

Just like its name, this dish has everything you would want for breakfast: bread, egg, cheese, and bacon! Now, you won’t have to bother preparing them separately since this recipe combines all these delicious ingredients.

How to make everything bagel casserole?