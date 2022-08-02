Everglades Foundation’s Politically Fraught Lawsuit Against Its Former Top Scientist Unsealed In Miami

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

A Miami-Dade Circuit judge Monday unsealed a 19-page complaint and other records filed by the Everglades Foundation in early April in a politically charged lawsuit against its former top scientist.

Judge Carlos Lopez acted by granting a motion brought two weeks ago by Florida Bulldog and The Capitolist, a for-profit, Republican-oriented digital news site based in Tallahassee, seeking to open up all judicial records in the case.

The 10-page motion, filed on the news organizations’ behalf by Jacksonville First Amendment attorney Edward L. Birk, argued that Lopez had improperly sealed the records previously, including the Everglades Foundation’s 13-page ex parte motion that successfully asked the court to designate them as confidential. Ex parte refers to a motion that seeks an order without hearing from the other side.

