Escape Winter: Go Sailing In The British Virgin Islands

What better way to avoid the dreadful cold weather of the winter than escaping to a tropical wonderland. The British Virgin Islands (BVI), located east of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean sea, is an archipelago of islands part of the British Overseas Territory. This archipelago consists of over 50 islands and cays, including Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Anegada, and Jost Van Dyke. During the winter months, travelers get to enjoy island hopping under sunny skies, delightful sea breeze, and the lowest level of precipitation. Temperatures usually average around 70 to 80 degrees, making it a pleasant climate to enjoy water sports and bathing in the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean sea. The best way to fully immerse in the British Virgin Island experience is to travel around the archipelago.

As travelers sail across the Caribbean sea visiting the many islands the British Virgin Island archipelago has to offer, they will have the chance to visit plenty of memorable stops and natural wonders. The Oil Nut marina is spread across 400 acres which are ringed by stunning turquoise water. The marina provides visitors with world-class restaurants, poolside dining, and a complete luxury Caribbean experience. The dedicated activity coordinators will help visitors arrange a full array of sports such as diving and snorkeling, wind sports, paddle sports, tennis & pickleball, and beach games. The area also includes six charming hiking trails around the island which range from leisure walks to experience hikes, as well as the option to go on deep-sea and inshore fishing excursions.

Another memorable destination worth mentioning is The Baths of Virgin Gorda. This natural landscape is filled with large volcanic boulders that protect the southern shoreline which then creates a vast number of tidal pools, tunnels, and splendid grottos ready to be discovered. This beach area is located 1.2 miles (1.9 km) south of the Spanish Town, nestled between the Spring Bay and Devil’s Bay. Being one of the major destinations in the British Virgin Islands, this unique geological formation was formed by granite that eroded into piles of boulders on the beach. While visiting The Baths of Virgin Gorda travelers will have the chance to swim in its crystal waters and snorkel around the area to discover the local marine wildlife. As travelers dive and snorkel around The Baths of Virgin Gorda they will be able to explore numerous parrotfish, barracuda, coral reefs, starfish, turtles, and plenty of other species.

