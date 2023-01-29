Entertain in Style with a Savory Appetizer (Video Recipe)

(Family Features) Welcoming friends, family and neighbors for celebrations of all kinds demand delicious items for making guests feel right at home. Next time you invite loved ones for a special get-together, you can beef up the menu with a tasty appetizer that’s as easy to make as it is to enjoy.

Loaded with savory flavor and perfect for feeding a crowd, these Beef and Blue Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms from Beef Loving Texans offer a simple yet mouthwatering way to entertain in style. Just prepare button mushrooms by removing the stems then fill the caps with a ground beef-based mixture of minced mushroom stems, blue cheese, breadcrumbs, green onions and steak seasoning for a party-worthy platter.

Beef and Blue Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms

Recipe courtesy of Beef Loving Texans

Total time: 50 minutes

Servings: 40

2 packages (8 ounces each) of button mushrooms

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 pound ground beef

1/3 cup blue cheese

1/4 cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons green onions

1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning blend

chives (optional)

Preheat oven to 375 F. Remove stems from mushrooms; reserve. Season mushroom caps with salt; set aside. Mince stems to yield 1/2 cup; discard remaining stems. Combine ground beef, minced stems, blue cheese, breadcrumbs, green onions and steak seasoning. Spoon beef mixture evenly into mushrooms. Place stuffed mushrooms on rack in broiler pan. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Sprinkle with chives, if desired.

SOURCE: Beef Loving Texans