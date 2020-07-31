Enjoy a Florida Lifestyle Free of Pain – Acupuncture Benefits for Seniors

Acupuncture has a history that stretches back to prehistoric times. There is evidence that our forebears who were still living in caves cowering in dread as the fearsome saber-toothed Tiger roamed the land were using sharpened bone to perform medical procedures. However, the modern art of acupuncture can be traced back (at least in literature) to the ‘The Yellow Emperor’s Classic of Internal Medicine’ which was first published in China in around 100BC.

Whatever its origins, acupuncture has now been embraced by the Western world as an alternative to Western approaches to pain management. It has enjoyed widespread acceptance because it does not rely on artificial and chemically-laden prescription medications that often have severe side effects – and research has indicated that it is extremely effective in the control of chronic pain.

An increasing number of seniors have been attracted to the practice of acupuncture as a replacement for prescription medication – or as a complementary treatment for chronic pain, swelling, and injuries. One of the drawbacks of taking Westernized medicines for age-related health issues is that these issues tend to grow in regularity and scope – requiring ever-increasing numbers of medicines.

The higher that number, the greater the chance of contra-indication – of medicines interacting with one another with undesirable (and sometimes life-threatening) results. Acupuncture avoids these complications.

Some of the most common medical issues that face senior citizens are those that are related to the respiratory system. No lesser authority than the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that acupuncture can help seniors to deal with many conditions that fit their ability to breathe freely. This includes such conditions as Rhinitis, Sinusitis, Tonsillitis, and the symptoms of colds and flu – which can quickly morph into bronchitis and pneumonia in older patients.

One of the most common causes of chronic pain in seniors is arthritis. This condition can have a severe impact on the quality of life for sufferers. Research into using acupuncture to treat the chronic pain, swelling, and lack of mobility associated with Rheumatoid Arthritis have has indicated that it can make a very real contribution to improving the standard of living for sufferers.

Along with chronic pain can come a host of emotional and mental issues. These can have extremely debilitating effects on sufferers from a variety of medical conditions. Acupuncture can assist in controlling and reducing anxiety and Depression. The practice treats the body and mind as a single organism – it does not only focus exclusively on the body – something which Western medicine does all too often.

Acupuncture is a practice that acknowledges the fact that the mind can influence the health of the body and vice versa. It strives to promote a balance between the two and the results bear out the fact that this holistic approach can be tremendously effective at healing, reducing the effects of chronic conditions, and promoting a healthier mental outlook.

For those seniors in South Florida who want to explore the advantages of acupuncture treatment, there are numerous practitioners who offer professional services. It is a practice that need not interfere with current medical treatment – but can act in concert with Westernized medicine to provide a better quality of life.