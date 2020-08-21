Effective Ways of Controlling Termites

Termites are tiny pests but have the potential to cause significant damages when they appear in countless numbers. They are not only a household but a national disaster, according to research. Homeowners face a considerable challenge when these animals infest their house.

Unfortunately, on some occasions, they will not realize until the damage is irreversible. Controlling termites is much more comfortable at the prevention level. Nevertheless, it would help if you were on the lookout for signs of this problem.

The first and most common sign is the appearance of mud tubes where the ground gets in contact with your house. Subterranean termites prefer to live under conducive environments hence the construction of the tunnels. For wood surfaces, look out for blisters as it is an indication of feeding going on underneath.

Under normal circumstances, people tend to assume it is water, but the results will be contrary upon inspection. Termites chew up wood, forming a hollow space and consequently weakening and damaging the wood.

To discover this, you can hit the wood then listen keenly for the production of a hollow sound. Lastly, the presence of termite droppings or wings is evidence they exist. Termite wings are all the same size. They usually twist them off when starting a new colony. Their droppings resemble pellets but in the form of wood since it’s their principal meal.

With the above tips, you should look for an effective termite control plan to eradicate them. Depending on the infestation level, you can get rid of them yourself or request expert termiticides to help you. The two most common termite control methods include using liquid termiticides or termite baits.

Termite Baits

Baits are an alternative for when the soil injection method is not working or if you live near a water body. The lure consists of something the termite would gladly feed on but with an infusion of poison. Position it strategically at the hiding spot’s entrance, so when they come out, they feed and die. Currently, there are advanced termite baits with a monitoring device to improve efficiency. As you kill the existing ones, you can still establish the level of potential damage to happen, considering the numbers available.

Liquid Termiticides

Employing liquid termiticides is the most effective method of dealing with these creatures. The treatment acts as a shield restricting them from accessing structures. Also, if they reside in a vacant position, they will not get moisture and, in the long run, die. However, in places located deep down, you will have to drill through the surfaces then infuse the treatment. Nevertheless, if they appear around your home, create a drench around the house and pump it into the soil.

Controlling of termite can be an easy task if you know what to look for. Stay proactive about looking for signs rather than waiting for a hole to appear on your floor.