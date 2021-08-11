eBike vs. Car: Can An Electric Bike Replace A Car?

Depending on where you live and how much you spend on parking, an e-Bike can be a great commuting tool. It will also increase your options for daily exercise and boost your intake of fresh air. Staying secure on your bike and restructuring your schedule can help a lot.

Pros of Commuting on an Ebike

Exercise When You Want It

If your office space has a shower, you can ride as hard as you want. However, if you prefer to get to work and get going on your next task, your electric bike can make it easy to enjoy a relaxing ride to the office, get some fresh air, work your muscles into a pre-perspiration state, and fire up the oxygen level in your brain.

Skip the Fight for a Parking Space

If part of your commute time is wrapped up in finding a parking spot, a folding e-Bike can easily join you in your office and save you time, frustration, and blood pressure points. For those who have to pay for parking, the benefits of an electric bike can impact your bank account as well as your health.

Live a Bit More Lightly on the Earth

You will need to charge up your e-Bike battery, but ane-Bike is still much kinder to the earth than a car. In fact, riders on an e-bike expel less CO2 than those traveling under just their own power.

The batteries for electric bikes do have a limited life. To keep yours in good shape, store it in a cool location once it’s charged up. Avoid letting it get too low; every time it gets drained completely you shorten the life of the battery.

Forced Organization

Commuting on a bike means that you have to keep your stuff in order. If you take a backpack to work, you will need to keep extra weight off your back. If you strap a briefcase to your bike carrying rack, consider investing in a waterproof cover and a chatter-proof carrying sleeve for your electronics.

Price

Commuting on an electric bike is affordable because e-Bike are relatively inexpensive ( you can find great electric bikes under $1000 ), they don’t require gas, insurance, etc. You can definitely save enough money for your next vacation by using regularly an electric bike instead of other transportation methods. By the way, you should always comply with the rule to spend a maximum of 3% of your yearly income on vacation.

Cons of Commuting on an e-Bike

Weather

Extreme heat can make your ride a misery. No matter what other carrying gear that you use on your bike, make sure you include a water bottle clip so you can stay hydrated in the heat.

Riding an e-Bike to the office may be a terrific impetus to change up your schedule a bit. For example, you can start your daily commute a bit earlier, get to the office before the day heats up, and use the assist on the way home.

A rain jacket and waterproof backpack cover are also critically important for bike commuters. You will need fenders fore and aft to protect your clothes from splatter.

If you need to commute in the cold, consider investing in a fleece base layer to hold heat to your body. This includes protecting your hands and face on your commute. Finally, be ready to wash your bike at the end of the day if you’re riding through slush, snow, gravel or salt.

Traffic

According to cycling experts, your e-Bike will need a headlight and a tail light. Treat yourself to a bright helmet and consider wearing a reflective vest over your work clothes, winter gear, or rain jacket. Carry a basic repair kit so you can quickly get back on the road if you get a flat or have a mechanical challenge.

Avoid distractions while you ride. This includes earbuds, phone viewing, or even mulling over conversations from yesterday. If a driver isn’t paying attention, your focus and attention to your own safety may be the only thing that saves you.

To that end, consider looping a whistle around your neck and carrying it in your mouth where the traffic is most intense. Be ready to raise a ruckus if a car or another rider gets too close. Even if you’re paying attention, your fellow computers may not be.

Fumes

Cars produce fumes, and city air quality can get quite bad when the humidity and heat are high. If you find that you get to work and are

coughing

sniffling

have a headache

wearing a filtering mask may help. There is also technology in the works to make it possible to provide yourself with filtered air as you pedal!

Replacing your car with an e-Bike is certainly an option. Depending on where you live and the safety measures in place for cyclists, you may be forging a path for other cyclists.