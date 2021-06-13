Eating Whole Fruits May Lower Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

In a new study, researchers have found an association between eating moderate to high amounts of fruit on a regular basis and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

The researchers behind the study, which appears in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism , also found that eating more fruit was associated with beneficial levels of glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity , which are both linked to type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1 in 10 people in the United States have diabetes, and of those, 90–95% have type 2 diabetes.

If a person has type 2 diabetes, the cells in their body are struggling to take up glucose from the blood. Experts also call this insulin resistance, as it is insulin — a hormone produced in the pancreas — that facilitates the transfer of blood sugar to cells.

The pancreas will continue to create insulin, and as long as it produces enough of it, the person’s blood sugar will remain stable.

However, once the pancreas stops producing sufficient amounts of insulin to help the cells overcome their inability to take up glucose, the person’s blood sugar will rise to dangerous levels. High blood sugar over a prolonged period of time can cause health issues, including vision loss, heart disease, and kidney disease.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, individuals can prevent or delay diabetes by reaching a moderate weight, being more physically active, and eating a more balanced diet.

In an article in The Lancet, Dr. Frank B. Hu from the Department of Epidemiology at Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, MA, and his co-authors summarize current research on nutrition and diet, as it relates to preventing diabetes.

Dr. Hu and his co-authors highlight that “healthful dietary patterns for diabetes prevention and management were typically rich in whole grains, fruits and vegetables, nuts, [and] legumes, moderate in alcohol consumption, and lower in refined grains, red/processed meats, and sugar-sweetened beverages.”